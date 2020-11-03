NCHSAA Hall of Famer, Hilda Worthington, passes away at 82 years old

Hilda Worthington, a member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame's Class of 2000, passed away on October 2, just one day shy of her 83rd birthday.

Born in Calhoun, Georgia, Hilda Worthington was an outstanding coach and administrator at Farmville Central High School from the early 1970’s to the late ‘90’s. She was one of the first female athletic directors in the state of North Carolina. A graduate of Broughton High School in Raleigh and a 1960 graduate of East Carolina University, Worthington served as athletic director at Farmville Central in Pitt County for close to 20 years.

As a basketball coach, she guided her women’s teams to over 300 victories and two state runner-up finishes, one in 1985 and the other in 1992, winning six conference titles. She also guided her women’s track teams to seven league crowns during her 11 years as head coach in that sport. She has served on various NCHSAA committees, including realignment and the original Scholar-Athlete committee, and also directed numerous conference and sectional tournaments. She received a Distinguished Service Award and a Citation award from the Association. Worthington was a member of the NC Coaches Hall of Fame, the NC Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame and was selected as one of the "100 Coaches to Remember" during the Association's Centennial Celebration in 2013.

She is survived by her daughters, Lydia Campbell Worthington of Grimesland, NC and Polly Worthington Buhmeyer and husband, John; granddaughters, Olivia & Emma Buhmeyer of Charleston, SC; sister, Wanda Thurmond, brother, Randall Roberts, niece, Terri Price & nephew, Dennie Roberts; many grandnephews & nieces; and her many students she coached or taught that have become role models and leaders of today.