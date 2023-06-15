GREENSBORO — Reidsville native Jerry Talley was honored by the NCHSAA with the prestigious Golden Whistle Award at a banquet at the Greensboro Coliseum Wednesday morning.

The award annually recognizes outstanding achievements and commitment to high school athletics. Along with Talley, students, coaches, administrators and other officials were recognized and celebrated.

He was joined by his daughters Trasha and Kimberly and his son-in-law as well as many friends and colleagues he has built relationships with over the years.

Talley graduated from Reidsville Senior High School in 1966 and was a standout basketball and baseball player during his days as a competitor. He was also a trainer for the then Golden Lions football team.

His love of competition and sports has carried on for the decades since.

Following high school graduation, Talley was a member of the first class at Rockingham Community College and became the first class president at the institution.

He then attended Appalachian State and NC A&T State where he attained bachelors and master’s degrees. Talley also served his country in the United States Army before embarking on a career in education, administration, coaching and officiating sports.

Talley still serves as an official in basketball and is the public address announcer for the Reidsville Rams football team, a post he has held since 1988. In addition, since retirement from education, he continues to serve as the Mid-State 2A Conference commissioner and is well-respected all across the state for his dedication to the citizens in his community.

Talley has worn many hats over the course of his life as a teacher, principal and coach. He has officiated and coached virtually every sport and NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, a former teaching and coaching colleague, welcomed Talley on stage at the ceremony to present him with the award to honor excellence and recognize success.

Following the ceremony honorees enjoyed a buffet lunch provided by the NCHSAA.