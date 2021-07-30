NCHSAA releases 2020-2021 Golden Whistle Merit Awards

Kip Johnson is a football and basketball official currently serving as a regional supervisor in basketball. Johnson has a long list of experience at the high school and collegiate level and is entering his 11th season as a regional supervisor in basketball. He helped start the Triangle Basketball Officials Association Summer Officiating Clinic series to identify, train, evaluate and teach current staff and new officials. He has also worked six major bowl games at the collegiate level and has overcome oral cancer, continuing his officiating work during treatment.

Larry Sorrell is a volleyball, football, softball, and baseball official in the Triangle area. Sorrell first officiated NCHSAA Basketball, beginning his career in 1993 before adding volleyball and softball in 1994. He began officiating football in 1997 and switched from softball to baseball in 2000. He is a clinic leader and credited with improving the officiating base in the Triangle with his ability to use teachable moments to mentor young officials. In addition to his work at the high school level, Sorrell has officiated collegiate baseball and basketball.