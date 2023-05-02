The Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship was created in honor of Charlie Adams, former executive director of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, for his 40+ years of dedication to helping the boys and girls of North Carolina by offering opportunities to participate in athletics. The female award is given in honor of Charlie Adams' daughter, Michelle Adams Szwajkun, a cross-country student athlete and the male award is given in memory of Charlie Adams' son, C. Scott Adams, a wrestler. Both represented Chapel Hill High School.

This year the NCHSAA is proud to award Divinity Ervin, Emily Pierce, Terrence Rouse and Tanner Whitehead as the Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarships recipients.

Divinity Ervin is a senior at Kings Mountain High School in Cleveland County, where she has been a four-year member of the varsity cross country and track and field teams. She excels in both sports, having lettered all four years, named all-conference all four years, and attended regionals. She was the track and field MVP in her junior year, and recently was awarded the cross country MVP her senior year. Divinity also maintains a 4.0 unweighted GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society. Outside of sports and academics, Divinity is actively involved in clubs and her community. She is a member of the Kings Mountain Band Association and Honors Band and participates as a member of Future Teachers of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Divinity volunteers as a preschool teacher at her church and has helped raise money for many fundraisers. Divinity’s passion for teaching and commitment to her community is evident in her own words: “I would like to become a better teacher for my Elementary Education, as well as for becoming a Children’s Pastor.” She will begin to pursue her dreams this fall when she attends Southern Wesleyan University and majors in Elementary Education.

Emily Pierce, a senior at Eno River Academy in Orange County, has made a name for herself as a four-sport athlete, competing on the cross country and track and field teams, as well as the soccer and basketball teams. Emily served as a captain of the cross country and track and field teams all her years as a runner, as a soccer captain her junior and senior year, and she was a basketball captain during her senior year. Her dedication and leadership have earned her all-conference and all-region recognition each year, and she has led her teams to states while earning the sportsmanship award at cross country states in her senior year. Emily is also a scholar-athlete, maintaining an impeccable 4.0 unweighted GPA. Outside athletics and the classroom, Emily has proven herself a dynamic leader in both her community and school, serving as President of the Fellowship of Christian Students, the National Honor Society, Long Memorial Youth Group, and Yoga Club, while also standing as the Student Council Vice President. Speaking on her endeavors, Emily notes: “As a leader, I have learned that I never have to be the best at anything, only have to find people who are the best and help them work together. I find a sense of purpose in helping others reach their potential by working together.” She plans to continue her education in the fall at Campbell University, where she will pursue a degree in Nursing.

Terrence Rouse, a senior at Panther Creek High School in Wake County, is a standout on the wrestling team, having been named the most outstanding wrestler his junior year and qualifying for state championships. He also serves as a team captain, inspiring his teammates to work harder and strive for greatness. Terrence’s excellence extends beyond the mat, as he has earned a 4.0 unweighted GPA and maintained all As throughout his four years at Panther Creek. He is an active member of various clubs, including the Black Student Association, the Philosophy & Ethics Club, and the Future Government Club. Terrence is also heavily involved in politics, having served as a North Carolina Governor’s Page, NC Senate Page, NC House Page, and on the NC Youth Legislative Assembly. In addition to his extracurricular activities, Terrence has founded his own clothing brand business, DZNR Clothing, where he designs all the graphics for his apparel. A thought from Terrence: “With my eudaimonia mindset, I will always work hard to bring my vision into fruition, and I will never doubt my motivation to commit myself to each cause that leads me along the path of accomplishing my goals.” Terrence is still deciding where to attend university in the fall but plans to major in Public Policy / Political Science.

Tanner Whitehead, a senior at Southwest Onslow High School in Onslow County, is a standout three-sport athlete in wrestling, football, and baseball. As team captain for football and baseball, he led by example and earned accolades such as all-conference and team MVP in baseball and was a state qualifier and all-conference in wrestling. Tanner is also an NCHSAA Scholar-Athlete with a 3.9 unweighted GPA, and has been inducted into the National Honor Society, while also participating as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Outside of his own sports and academics, he has worked at baseball camps and served as an assistant coach for a tee-ball team. In his free time, Tanner enjoys fishing, hunting, and watching college and professional football. Tanner is determined to succeed in the next phase of his life, noting it “will be so different, but I am ready and I want to succeed and make my family proud.” In the fall, he plans to play collegiate football and pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. After college he is considering joining one of the branches of the Armed Forces to follow in his father’s footsteps of serving his country.