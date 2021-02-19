NCHSAA releases final draft of the 2021-2022 realignment plan

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final draft of the realignment plan.
"Even though there will still be those who are unhappy, the committee is to be commended for its work in trying to address every request and concern while ensuring that each member school has a 'home;' conference that can provide fair and equitable athletic opportunities for all North Carolina students," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in an email to athletic directors on Friday morning.
The final draft comes after another round of appeals which was heard by the NCHSAA Realignment Committee Wednesday. Following the meeting, the fourth draft of a realignment plan was approved.
The current version will be sent to the NCHSAA Board of Directors for approval to address final appeals from schools based on grievances or potential procedural errors made by the realignment committee.
In addition, the board will vote on new playoff formats, consider changes to the 2021-2022 sports calendar, as well as review the two-year football calendar.
How does this realignment affect Rockingham County teams?
The biggest changes for county teams will be for McMichael and Morehead, who move from the current split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference to a new 2A West Conference alignment under the new proposal. Gone from their schedule in recent years are Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance, Northern Guilford, Northeast Guilford and Person County. Their previous league rival Rockingham, who remains classified as a 3A level program, will still be played as an out-of-conference game and or games, depending on the sport. Reidsville will be another familiar face to the Panthers and Phoenix, joined by newcomers North Forsyth, T.W. Andrews, Walkertown and West Stokes.
As for Rockingham, they say good-bye to Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance, Northern Guilford and Person County from the current Mid-State 3A Conference alignment, at least as league opponents.
Atkins, Ben L. Smith, Dudley, High Point Central and Southern Guilford are the proposed newcomers in addition to another familiar foe to Cougar-nation Eastern Guilford in the new 3A league proposal. The Wildcats were previous league foes for Rockingham through the 2016-2017 school year realignment. Northeast Guilford from the current alignment is also slated to join the new league.
The current conference alignment began in the 2017-2018 season.
2021-2025 Conference Realignment Fourth Draft
2A West Conference
McMichael
Morehead
North Forsyth
Reidsville
T.W. Andrews
Walkertown
West Stokes
2021-2025 Conference Realignment Fourth Draft
3A West Conference
Atkins
Ben L. Smith