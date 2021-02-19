NCHSAA releases final draft of the 2021-2022 realignment plan

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final draft of the realignment plan.

"Even though there will still be those who are unhappy, the committee is to be commended for its work in trying to address every request and concern while ensuring that each member school has a 'home;' conference that can provide fair and equitable athletic opportunities for all North Carolina students," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in an email to athletic directors on Friday morning.

The final draft comes after another round of appeals which was heard by the NCHSAA Realignment Committee Wednesday. Following the meeting, the fourth draft of a realignment plan was approved.

The current version will be sent to the NCHSAA Board of Directors for approval to address final appeals from schools based on grievances or potential procedural errors made by the realignment committee.

In addition, the board will vote on new playoff formats, consider changes to the 2021-2022 sports calendar, as well as review the two-year football calendar.

How does this realignment affect Rockingham County teams?