NCHSAA revamps realignment process

N.C. High School Athletic Association bylaws require that the association realign its schools every four years, even amidst a coronavirus pandemic. The NCHSAA announced procedures and guidelines for the latest realignment, which will take effect with the 2021-22 school year, on Tuesday and posted an 11-minute video explaining the changes to the process, which will include not just enrollment but athletics success and socioeconomic statistics. Here are the highlights:

PROCESS

• The state has been split into East and West regions for the four-year realignment period.

• Schools will be placed into four classifications within each region, with 25 percent placed in Class 4-A, then 25 percent in 3-A, 2-A and 1-A.

• The classification of each school will be determined by a Realignment Score. Instead of using just the Average Daily Membership (enrollment number) for a school as the NCHSAA has in the past, the Realignment Score will be 50 percent a school's 2019-20 ADM number, 25 percent a school’s average State Cup score for the previous three years and 25 percent a school’s average Identified Student Percentage (ISP) score for the previous three years. (The ISP represents the number of a school’s students who are on some form of government assistance.)