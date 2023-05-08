It was a great day for the seven public baseball and softball high school teams as they all earned NCHSAA 2A and 3A playoff bids.

In softball undefeated McMichael (24-0), Morehead (13-5) and Rockingham (19-5) made the field.

For the county baseball teams - McMichael (15-11), Morehead (19-5), Reidsville (11-14) and Rockingham (17-7) also made the cut.

Let’s take a look at the first two rounds:

First Round

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

2A

Baseball

No. 14 Morehead vs. 19 Hendersonville, 6 p.m. Tuesday / The victor will face the winner of No. 3 East Surry versus No. 30 Davidson in the second round Friday.

No. 24 McMichael vs. No. 9 Maiden, 7 p.m. Tuesday / The victor will face the winner of No. 8 Lincoln Charter versus No.25 North Surry on Friday in the second round.

No. 31 Reidsville vs. 2 Randleman, 7 p.m. Tuesday / The victor will face the winner of No. 15 Forbush versus No. 18 Providence Grove on Friday in the second round.

3A

No. 18 Rockingham County vs. No. 15 North Davidson, 7 p.m. Tuesday The victor will face the winner of No. 2 St. Stephens versus No. 31 Central Davidson on Friday in the second round.

Softball

2A

No. 1 McMichael vs. No. 32 East Gaston, 7 p.m. Tuesday / The victor will face the winner of No. 16 Forbush versus No. 17 West Lincoln on Friday in the second round.

No. 14 Morehead vs. No. 19 Chase, 7 p.m. Tuesday / The victor will face the winner of No. 3 West Wilkes versus No. 30 Surry Central on Friday in the second round.

3A

No. 7 Rockingham County vs. 26 North Iredell, p.m. Tuesday / The victor will face the winner of No. 10 North Davidson versus No. 23 South Rowan on Friday in the second round.

Other Regional First Round Action

1A

Softball

No. 8 Bethany Community vs. No. 25 Hayesville, Tuesday 7 p.m.

Baseball

No. 6 Bethany Community vs. No. 27 NC Leadership, Tuesday 7 p.m.