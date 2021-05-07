NCHSAA secures host school sites for Women’s Soccer and Softball State Championships

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is pleased to announce that three schools have agreed to host the 2021 Women’s Soccer and Softball State Championships next weekend. Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium will host the Women’s Soccer Championships while North Davidson’s Mike Lambrose Field and Davie High School’s Softball Stadium will host the four best-of-three Softball State Championship Series games.

The decision was made to pursue high school venues due the cause and effect of COVID-19 and the resulting lack of availability at college and other large facilities.

Interestingly, the last time that a high school hosted the Women’s Soccer State Championship was in 1993 when Grimsley hosted the championship at Jamieson Stadium and the Whirlies defeated Sanderson 4-1.

Commissioner Que Tucker added, “We are very excited to play in these fine school facilities for our Championships and thank the administrators at Grimsley, Davie and North Davidson High Schools for their willingness to host our championships during these challenging times. We are looking forward to working with each school and each LEA to make this year’s State Championships a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Spectator attendance will be limited for the 2021 Women’s Soccer and Softball State Championships. The schedule, ticket information as well as which classifications will be assigned to a specific site in softball, be determined and announced next week.