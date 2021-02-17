NCHSAA staff postpones basketball seeding to Sunday due to pending weather forecast

The NCHSAA staff has been monitoring and discussing the latest weather forecasts and the potential for school delays and/or closings Thursday and/or Friday due to inclement weather. A special meeting was held by the NCHSAA Board of Directors on Wednesday evening to discuss the upcoming bracketing of the NCHSAA state basketball tournament.

The decision was made to postpone basketball bracketing until Sunday, Feb. 21. The organization anticipates brackets being posted early that afternoon. Additionally, the board made the decision to allow any school to play three contests this week, if needed, without approval from the NCHSAA.

The season limitation of 14 contests remains in place for all schools with the exception of those schools involved in special tie-breaker games for first place, with a maximum of 15 contests.

The NCHSAA hopes the delay in the process will allow conference contests to be completed as late as Saturday night.

The basketball conference standings reporting deadline is now 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.