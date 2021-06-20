NCHSAA state baseball champion will be crowned this weekend

After Tuesday’s NCHSAA Regional Finals one team from the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classification will claim state championships June 25-26 in a best of three game series at either Burlington Athletic Stadium or J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville.

Baseball was one of the few sports that began in the wake of the 2020-2021 pandemic crisis that represented a return to normalcy even though it was a condensed season as compared to previous years. Just a little more than a week into the 2020 campaign, baseball was one of the casualties that had their season cancelled due to COVID-19. The majority of teams across the state played a conference-only schedule with a maximum of 14 regular season games in 2021.