NCHSAA state baseball champion will be crowned this weekend

After Tuesday’s NCHSAA Regional Finals one team from the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classification will claim state championships June 25-26 in a best of three game series at either Burlington Athletic Stadium or J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville.
Baseball was one of the few sports that began in the wake of the 2020-2021 pandemic crisis that represented a return to normalcy even though it was a condensed season as compared to previous years. Just a little more than a week into the 2020 campaign, baseball was one of the casualties that had their season cancelled due to COVID-19. The majority of teams across the state played a conference-only schedule with a maximum of 14 regular season games in 2021.
2021 High School Baseball Playoffs
1A First Round Scores
Tuesday, June 15
Perquimans 16, Ocracoke 0
Hobbton 6, East Columbus 0
John A. Holmes 3, Roxboro Community 1
Bear Grass Charter 2, North Duplin 1
East Carteret 8, West Columbus 5
Princeton 5, Tarboro 1
East Wake Academy 6, Rosewood 2
Granville Central 4, Voyager Academy 1
Hayesville 6, Christ the King 1
Mountain Island Charter 3, North Stanly 2
Lincoln Charter 6, Cornerstone Charter 0
North Moore 8, Polk County 7
Uwharrie Charter 11, Chatham Charter 0
Murphy 13, Starmount 10
Cherryville 6, Pine Lake Prep 5
East Surry 3, Community School of Davidson 2
1A Second Round Scores
Thursday, June 17
Perquimans 10, Hobbton 0
Bear Grass Charter 4, John A. Holmes 0
East Carteret 9, Princeton 5
Granville Central 6, East Wake 0
Mountain Island Charter 12, Hayesville 9
Lincoln Charter 12, North Moore 7
Uwharrie Charter 11, Murphy 3
East Surry 9, Cherryville 2
1A Third Round Scores
Saturday, June 19
Perquimans 10, Bear Grass Charter 0
Granville Central 6, East Carteret 5
Mountain Island Charter 4, Lincoln Charter 3
East Surry 10, Uwharrie Charter 1
1A Regionals
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
No. 1 Perquimans versus No. 2 Granville Central
No. 3 East Surry versus No. 8 Mountain Island Charter
2A First Round Scores
Tuesday, June 15
North Pitt 2, McMichael 1
Randleman 17, Reidsville 0
Croatan 1, East Bladen 6
Roanoke Rapids 7, West Craven 3
North Lenoir 6, Providence Grove 2
Whiteville 1, Midway 0
First Flight 6, East Duplin 5
Southwest Onslow 7, North Johnston 5
Ledford Senior 7, North Davidson5
East Lincoln 5, West Stokes 4
West Wilkes 17, Fred T. Foard 2
Forbush 8, Bunker Hill 0
South Point 7, Pisgah 2
R-S Central 3, North Lincoln 1
Oak Grove 3, Madison 2
South Rowan 6, Oak Grove 0
2A Second Round Scores
Thursday, June 17
East Bladen 13, North Pitt 3
North Lenoir 6, Roanoke Rapids 4
First Flight 3, Whiteville 2
Randleman 10, Southwest Onslow 0
Forbush 7, West Wilkes 4
East Lincoln 11 Ledford Senior 1
R-S Central 8, South Point 3
South Rowan 12, Oak Grove 0
2A Third Round Scores
Saturday, June 19
East Bladen 5, North Lenoir 0
Randleman 10, First Flight 1
Forbush 9, East Lincoln 4
R-S Central 4, South Rowan 3
2A Regionals
Tuesday, June 22
No. 9 East Bladen versus No. 10 Randleman
No. 6 R-S Central versus No. 13 Forbush
3A First Round Baseball Scores
Tuesday, June 15
Northern Guilford 10, Cape Fear 0
Northern Durham 5, Hunt 2
South Brunswick 5, Southeast Guilford 1
J.H. Rose 7, West Johnston 0
D.H. Conley 3, Jacksonville 0
Asheboro 5, Orange 4
Union Pines 6, Terry Sanford 4
Clayton 9, West Carteret 3
North Henderson 6, Crest 3
Cox Mill 9, Kings Mountain 4
Marvin Ridge 2, Northwest Cabarrus 1
T.C. Roberson 12, Mount Tabor 0
East Rowan 5, Western Guilford 4
Sun Valley 7, Southwest Guilford 1
Cuthbertson 12, Asheville 10
St. Stephens 3, Jesse Carson 2
3A Second Round Baseball Scores
Thursday, June 17
Northern Guilford 10, Northern Durham 0
J.H. Rose 2, Southeast Guilford 1
D.H. Conley 4, Asheboro 1
Clayton 11, Terry Sanford 0
Cox Mill 12, North Henderson 0
T.C. Roberson 7, Marvin Ridge 6
Sun Valley 5, East Rowan 4
St. Stephens 5, Cuthbertson 1
3A Third Round Scores
Saturday, June 19
J.H. Rose 11, Northern Guilford 7
D.H. Conley 6, Clayton 5
Cox Mill 5, T.C. Roberson 1
Sun Valley 10, St. Stephens 0
3A Regionals
Tuesday, June 22
No. 3 D.H. Conley versus J.H. Rose 11
No. 9 Cox Mill versus No. 11 Sun Valley
4A First Round Baseball Scores
Tuesday, June 15
Hoggard 5, Heritage 4
Scotland 12, Cardinal Gibbons 8
Pinecrest 9, Wake Forest 3
Fuquay-Varina 6, Leesville Road 5
Ashley 2, Broughton 0
Laney 5, South Central 0
Middle Creek 6, Millbrook 1
Purnell Swett 5, South View 3
Providence 2, Ragsdale 1
Lake Norman 3, Cary 1
Northwest Guilford 12, Hopewell 6
Hough 1, East Forsyth 0
Reagan 4, Grimsley 0
Myers Park 9, Jordan 1
Porter Ridge 9, Ardrey Kell 5
McDowell 5, Olympic 1
4A Second Round Baseball Scores
Thursday, June 17
Hoggard 5, Scotland 3
Fuquay-Varina 11, Pinecrest 6
Ashley 15, Laney 7
Purnell Swett 7, Middle Creek 4
Providence versus 10, Lake Norman 2
Northwest Guilford 11, Hough 9
Reagan 4, Myers Park 3
McDowell 5, Porter Ridge 4
4A Third Round Scores
Saturday, June 19
Fuquay-Varina 7, Hoggard 1
Ashley 8, Purnell Swett 6
Providence 13, Northwest Guilford 3
Reagan 4, McDowell 3
4A Regionals
Tuesday, June 22
No. 3 Ashley versus No. 4 Fuquay-Varina
No. 1 Providence versus No. 3 Reagan
