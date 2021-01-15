NCHSAA volleyball scoreboard

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
Second round
Thursday's results
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 1 Northwest Guilford 3, No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-27, 26-24, 15-7)
No. 3 Reagan 3, No. 6 Charlotte Myers Park 2 (14-25, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 15-8)
CLASS 2-A
West
No. 13 Morganton Patton 3, No. 5 West Stokes 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-22)
No. 3 West Wilkes 3, No. 11 Surry Central 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-12)
East
No. 9 McMichael 3, No. 1 Wheatmore 1 (22-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-20)
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 4 Alleghany 3, No. 12 Rosman 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-10)
No. 3 Bishop McGuinness 3, No. 6 Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-21)
No. 7 Murphy 3, No. 15 East Surry 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday's matches
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 5 Charlotte Providence (16-0) at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (16-1), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Reagan (15-0) at No. 2 Cary Green Hope (12-0), 2 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
West
No. 3 West Wilkes (16-0) at No. 2 West Stanly (13-0)
East
No. 9 McMichael (15-1) at No. 4 Carrboro (12-0), 6 p.m.
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 4 Alleghany (14-2) at No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (16-0)
No. 7 Murphy (15-0) at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness (14-1), 4 p.m.