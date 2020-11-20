NCHSAA works to get sports back in action as uncertain season looms

When it comes to the restart of high school sports, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association says - on your mark, get set, go!
After an unprecedented year due to the majority of youth sports being shut down in 2020 - players, fans, parents and journalists alike have all been craving a return to normalcy in the world of athletics. No doubt, the pandemic crisis has turned our collective lives upside down, and inside out, since mid-March.
As a result of the calamity, high school spring sports were completely shut down just weeks into the season, and the fall season quickly followed suit due to rising state and national COVID-19 numbers. But as we prepare to close the books on a tough year many of us would soon rather forget when the New Year’s Eve ball finally drops on Dec. 31, that doesn’t mean we’ve got a clean slate for a safe return to routine in America as far as youth sports are concerned.
NCHSSA Commissioner Que Tucker addressed members of the state-wide media via a zoom meeting on the morning of Nov. 16 and discussed the plan to not only get athletics back up-and-running, but also field questions on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Beginning this past week, volleyball was the first sport to compete since the outbreak of the pandemic. Teams from across the state hit the floor for the first time, beginning Monday and closed out the week with scaled down schedules on the docket for 2020-2021.
In Rockingham County, the four public high schools will play conference only schedules this season and the NCHSAA has mandated all players must wear masks at both practices and games.
“We believe this is a necessary and a safe step to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our programs,” Tucker said.
The commissioner placed an emphasis on caution moving forward and said evidence emerged that some programs have not been following NCHSAA preseason protocols. That development is definitely troubling considering COVID-19 numbers in certain regions of the state, Rockingham County included, have continued to spike over the course of the last month.
“I received a video just last week showing a team that was violating these policies, so we will visit a school and take necessary action if we receive word of continued violations. As a former high school coach, I can think of many drills and other ways to get teams ready for the start of tryouts and practice on Dec. 7,” the commissioner said.
Tucker was referring to basketball workouts with the team in question holding scrimmages, which is not currently allowed.
Officials, athletes and fans alike are understandably frustrated due to restrictions, but some have adopted a ‘dang the torpedoes, full-speed ahead’ type of mentality. Tucker said some of the non-NCHSSA club affiliated programs have been operating with virtually no restrictions. She acknowledged she has no control or influence over those leagues, but still wishes those officials would exercise caution.
“Perhaps if I'm a volleyball player or a basketball player who wants to get our season off and running I'm going to turn those loose, because I don't know what those people are doing. I have a pretty good idea what my teammates at high school are doing. ... I wish there was a way that our club sports right now would just dial it back, would cease to do what they've been doing because we're trying to play at the high school level. If I had a wish list, that would be at the top of it,” said Tucker.
It hasn’t been an easy run for the NCHSAA, but credit Tucker and her staff, who have worked diligently four more than the last eight months to consult with state government officials, athletic directors, coaches, scientists, physicians and countless other specialists to try and figure out ways to not only protect student-athletes, coaches, parents and fans – but also allow the kids to get back to competing in sports. That’s a tall order with a commission that governs a wide-ranging, 421 member base, that extends from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Pamlico Sound at the farthermost outpost of the North Carolina coastal region.
With scaled down schedules across the board in all sports as the NCHSAA gradually works to return to normalcy, Tucker said safety protocols, as well as COVID numbers, will continue to be carefully monitored in the coming days and weeks to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We're taking it one day at a time, and if we get the word that we have to do something different, we will,” said the commissioner.
Greensboro News & Record reporter Joe Sirera contributed to this article.
