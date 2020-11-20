NCHSAA works to get sports back in action as uncertain season looms

“Perhaps if I'm a volleyball player or a basketball player who wants to get our season off and running I'm going to turn those loose, because I don't know what those people are doing. I have a pretty good idea what my teammates at high school are doing. ... I wish there was a way that our club sports right now would just dial it back, would cease to do what they've been doing because we're trying to play at the high school level. If I had a wish list, that would be at the top of it,” said Tucker.

It hasn’t been an easy run for the NCHSAA, but credit Tucker and her staff, who have worked diligently four more than the last eight months to consult with state government officials, athletic directors, coaches, scientists, physicians and countless other specialists to try and figure out ways to not only protect student-athletes, coaches, parents and fans – but also allow the kids to get back to competing in sports. That’s a tall order with a commission that governs a wide-ranging, 421 member base, that extends from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Pamlico Sound at the farthermost outpost of the North Carolina coastal region.

With scaled down schedules across the board in all sports as the NCHSAA gradually works to return to normalcy, Tucker said safety protocols, as well as COVID numbers, will continue to be carefully monitored in the coming days and weeks to prevent the spread of the virus.