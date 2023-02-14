Feb. 10-11
2A Mideast Regionals
106 Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Horton (Morehead) received a bye
106 Quarterfinals - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Alex Raymundo (Randleman) (Fall 3:15)
106 Semifinals - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Alex Monks (Bunn) (TF 19-2 5:06)
106 1st Place Match - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Gabe Rogers (Seaforth) (Dec 8-3)
113 Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Benton (Morehead) over Christian Yamaguchi (Reidsville) (Fall 1:54)
113 Quarterfinals - Bryson Gresham (J.F. Webb) over Cameron Benton (Morehead) (Fall 3:05)
113 Cons. Round 2 - Cameron Benton (Morehead) received a bye
113 Cons. Round 3 - Cameron Benton (Morehead) over Zach Rogers (McMichael) (Fall 1:29)
113 Cons. Semis - Brandon Rayo (Louisburg) over Cameron Benton (Morehead) (Fall 1:41)
120 Champ. Round 1 - Jared Thomas (Morehead) received a bye
120 Quarterfinals - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Spencer Stallman (Bunn) (Fall 5:10)
120 Semifinals - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Oscar Tello (Graham) (MD 14-4)
120 1st Place Match - Spencer May (Trinity) over Jared Thomas (Morehead) (Dec 4-2)
126 Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Michael DePinto (South Granville) (Fall 1:23)
126 Quarterfinals - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Desmond Goldsmith (J.F. Webb) (Fall 1:46)
126 Semifinals - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Levi Dennis (Trinity) (Fall 3:21)
126 1st Place Match - Rayshun James (Reidsville Senior) over Nathan Howard (Morehead) (Fall 0:37)
132 Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Moore (Morehead) over Revis Robinson (N.C. Science and Math) (Fall 3:32)
132 Quarterfinals - Tyler Moore (Morehead) over Evan Ray (South Granville) (Fall 3:15)
132 Semifinals - Tyler Moore (Morehead) over Kaelob Pearce (Randleman) (MD 16-5)
132 1st Place Match - Tyler Moore (Morehead) over Trey Swaney (Wheatmore) (MD 14-2)
138 Champ. Round 1 - Brock Blizzard (Morehead) over Baron Justice (Trinity) (Fall 5:09)
138 Quarterfinals - Brock Blizzard (Morehead) over Luke White (Southwestern Randolph) (Fall 0:42)
138 Semifinals - Jasper Williamson (Reidsville Senior) over Brock Blizzard (Morehead) (Fall 1:47)
138 Cons. Semis - Baron Justice (Trinity) over Brock Blizzard (Morehead) (Dec 4-2)
145 Champ. Round 1 - Ephram Biggs (Morehead) over Zane Schloemer (Trinity) (Fall 3:40)
145 Quarterfinals - Ephram Biggs (Morehead) over Jayden Alston (Bunn) (For.)
145 Semifinals - Ephram Biggs (Morehead) over Mason Leonard (Southwestern Randolph) (Dec 7-1)
145 1st Place Match - Ephram Biggs (Morehead) over Bryson Miller (Reidsville Senior) (Fall 3:49)
152 Champ. Round 1 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Tate Kidd (Jordan Matthews) (Fall 0:40)
152 Quarterfinals - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Ty Dixon (Southwestern Randolph) (Fall 2:30)
152 Semifinals - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Caden Thorne (Randleman) (Fall 2:32)
152 1st Place Match - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Ethan Powel (South Granville) (Fall 2:00)
160 Champ. Round 1 - Justin Shumaker (Bartlett Yancey) over Andrew Myers (Morehead) (Fall 2:33)
160 Cons. Round 1 - Andrew Myers (Morehead) over Jonathan Beltran (Graham) (For.)
160 Cons. Round 2 - Stephen Lamm (Louisburg) over Andrew Myers (Morehead) (Fall 2:13)
170 Champ. Round 1 - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Aiden Miller (Reidsville Senior) (Fall 0:00)
170 Quarterfinals - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Lawson Coltrane (Trinity) (Fall 0:37)
170 Semifinals - Damarion Watkins (Bunn) over Mark Hancock (Morehead) (Fall 3:49)
170 Cons. Semis - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Zechariah Starkweather (Wheatmore) (SV-1 6-4)
170 3rd Place Match - Hezikiah James (McMichael) over Mark Hancock (Morehead) (Dec 5-3)
182 Champ. Round 1 - Jonathan Dyson (Morehead) over Hector Perez (Graham) (Fall 2:41)
182 Quarterfinals - Caleb Good (N.C. Science and Math) over Jonathan Dyson (Morehead) (Dec 9-3)
182 Cons. Round 2 - Jonathan Dyson (Morehead) over Noah Browning (Wheatmore) (Dec 4-3)
182 Cons. Round 3 - Jonathan Dyson (Morehead) over Miguel Garcia (SW Randolph) (MD 13-5)
182 Cons. Semis - Davonta Warren (Bartlett Yancey) over Jonathan Dyson (Morehead) (Fall 3:49)
195 Champ. Round 1 - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) received a bye
195 Quarterfinals - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over William Manning (Louisburg) (Fall 4:31)
195 Semifinals - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Randy Spencer (Wheatmore) (Fall 3:25)
195 1st Place Match - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Braxton Walker (Randleman) (Dec 3-2)
220 Champ. Round 1 - Colin Baumann (Morehead) over Oscar Bautista (Providence Grove) (Fall 5:03)
220 Quarterfinals - Colin Baumann (Morehead) over Jaxon Globuschutz (Jordan Matthews) (Dec 7-4)
220 Semifinals - Michael Vazquez (McMichael) over Colin Baumann (Morehead) (Fall 4:25)
220 Cons. Semis - Colin Baumann (Morehead) over Cameron Horton (South Granville) (Dec 6-4)
220 3rd Place Match - Joey Smith (Trinity) over Colin Baumann (Morehead) (Fall 1:52)
285 Champ. Round 1 - Joseph Trahan (Trinity) over Jesse Walker (Morehead) (Fall 0:45)
285 Cons. Round 1 - Jesse Walker (Morehead) received a bye
285 Cons. Round 2 - Rylee Holdaway (Southwestern Randolph) over Jesse Walker (Morehead) (Fall 2:33)
3A Midwest Regionals
126 Champ: 1 - Tyshawn Randleman (Northeast Guilford) over Adrian Brust (Rockingham) (Fall 5:28)
126 Cons. Round 1 - Adrian Brust (Rockingham) over Ethan Forrest (Central Davidson) (Dec 14-10)
126 Cons. Round 2 - Adrian Brust (Rockingham) over Jamarr Parker (Dudley) (Dec 4-3)
126 Cons. Round 3 - Samuel Salinas (Asheboro) over Adrian Brust (Rockingham) (Dec 7-5)
132 Champ. Round 1 - Waylon Moore (Rockingham) over Adam Attia (Ledford Senior) (Dec 6-2)
132 Quarterfinals - Kevin Obrein (West Rowan) over Waylon Moore (Rockingham) (Fall 1:12)
132 Cons. Round 2 - Waylon Moore (Rockingham) over David Chavez Bibiano (Concord) (Dec 10-9)
132 Cons. Round 3 - Jesse Robertson (Central Davidson) over Waylon Moore (Rockingham) (Fall 2:56)
138 Champ. Round 1 - Owen Wilson (Rockingham) over Poe Pyint (High Point Central) (Fall 1:35)
138 Quarterfinals - Shayden Edwards (East Rowan) over Owen Wilson (Rockingham) (Dec 10-9)
138 Cons. Round 2 - Owen Wilson (Rockingham) over Adam Curry (Asheboro) (MD 17-6)
138 Cons. Round 3 - Owen Wilson (Rockingham) over Tyler Ledbetter (Concord) (Dec 8-4)
138 Cons. Semis - Christian Kluttz (Jesse Carson) over Owen Wilson (Rockingham) (Dec 20-14)
145 Champ. Round 1 - Tylen Schoeppner (Ledford Senior) over Eric Turner (Rockingham) (Fall 3:45)
145 Cons. -1 - Eric Turner (Rockingham) over Brady Rozema (Academy of Technology and Arts) (Fall 1:34)
145 Cons. Round 2 - Eric Turner (Rockingham) over Andrew Punda (Parkwood) (Fall 4:40)
145 Cons. Round 3 - Eric Turner (Rockingham) over Jaylon Moore (Asheboro) (Fall 4:04)
145 Cons. Semis - Brian Taylor (West Rowan) over Eric Turner (Rockingham) (MD 18-6)
160 Champ. Round 1 - Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham) over Elijah Morgan (Jesse Carson) (MD 15-6)
160 Quarterfinals - Ethan Treadway (Concord) over Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham) (Fall 2:16)
160 Cons. Round 2 - Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham) over Lucas Edwards (Central Davidson) (Dec 6-3)
160 Cons. Round 3 - Christian Diaz (Asheboro) over Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham County) (Fall 2:51)
170 Champ. Round 1 - Zane Means (Southern Guilford) over Nolynn McDowell (Rockingham) (Dec 17-12)
170 Cons. Round 1 - Nolynn McDowell (Rockingham) over Dylan Diaz (Asheboro) (Fall 2:06)
170 Cons. Round 2 - Matthew Wolff (High Point Central) over Nolynn McDowell (Rockingham) (Fall 3:40)
182 Champ. Round 1 - Will Attaway (Rockingham) over Corben Miller (Central Davidson) (Fall 4:33)
182 Quarterfinals - Samuel Daniels (West Mecklenburg) over Will Attaway (Rockingham) (Fall 3:00)
182 Cons. Round 2 - Will Attaway (Rockingham) over Luis Sanchez (Northeast Guilford) (Dec 9-5)
182 Cons. 3 - Josh Keller (Academy of Technology and Arts) over Will Attaway (Rockingham) (Dec 8-1)
195 Champ. Round 1 - Raymon Gray (Statesville) over Franz Borchardt (Rockingham) (Fall 2:51)
195 Cons. Round 1 - Anthony Warner (Parkwood) over Franz Borchardt (Rockingham) (Dec 5-3)
220 - Louden Gregory (Academy of Technology and Arts) over Brett Myers (Rockingham) (Fall 0:45)
220 Cons. Round 1 - Brett Myers (Rockingham) over Joseph Dark (Ben L. Smith) (Dec 2-1)
220 Cons. Round 2 - Blake Mangum (West Charlotte) over Brett Myers (Rockingham) (Dec 5-2)