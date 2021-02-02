NCHSAA's Mark Dreibelbis to receive NFHS Citation

Bryant is in her 28th year on the MIAA staff and serves as the association’s controller. She has held numerous roles during her time on staff, including technology coordinator, women’s leadership and equity coordinator, and human resources director. She is former chair of the NFHS Field Hockey Rules Committee.

Geddis was a coach and athletic director at Morgantown High School in West Virginia from 1981 to 2002, when she joined the WVSSAC. During her 16 years at the WVSSAC, Geddis handled the sports of cheer, volleyball, swimming and diving, softball and tennis, as well as coaches education and Title IX compliance. She was a member of the NFHS Spirit Rules Committee for eight years and chaired the WVSSAC Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

Dreibelbis has been associate commissioner of the NCHSAA since January 2005. He has been supervisor of officials, director of Student Services, national trainer for the NFHS Coach Education Program and rules clinician for eight sports. He has served on the NFHS Football and Basketball Rules Committees. Prior to joining the NCHSAA, Dreibelbis was associate director of athletics for 13 years at his alma mater, Appalachian State University. Dreibelbis has been an NCHSAA basketball official for 30 years and an NCAA basketball official for 26 years.