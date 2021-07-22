NCSU’s Knight named preseason Doak Walker candidate as top college back

DALLAS, TX - Wolfpack third-year running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight has been named a preseason candidate for the 2021 Doak Walker Award. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

Knight, who earlier this week was named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, has been NC State’s leading rusher each of his two seasons and currently posts the top yards per carry average in Wolfpack career history with 5.49 yards per attempt. He rushed for seven touchdowns over the last six games of the 2020 season, ranking ninth in the league in TD scoring for the year. He also led the Pack in explosive plays (10+ rushing/20+ passing) with 25.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.