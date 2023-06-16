The McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham high school football teams hit the field Monday for voluntary summer workouts in preparation for the 2023 campaign which is just right just a few short months away.

McMichael First Glance

After a solid season where the Phoenix closed out at 7-4 in 2022, McMichael got a rude awakening with a tough 48-14 loss to Providence Grove in the first round of the playoffs last year.

Leading the charge this season are veterans in seniors - quarterback Jace Dunn and running back Jayden Moore. The talented pair will most-certainly set the tone. Head coach Tony McCants has done an admirable job in getting kids in the building excited about football over the last few years, and although numbers weren’t what he was hoping for on Monday, he feels confident that will change in the coming weeks. In regards to numbers, it’s basically par for the course this time of year since many families vacation following the conclusion of classes in the month of June.

McCants said he feels confident the Phoenix will pick up where they left off on last season’s success when the team gets prepared for the opener.

Morehead First Glance

The Panthers begin a new chapter under the leadership of first-year head coach Bobby Martin, who recently took over the job in the wake of the departure of Maurice Torain. Martin, who turned a struggling Martinsville football team into a winner after a combined two-season record of 1-19. He flipped the script and turned last season’s squad into a 10-2 championship contender and Morehead fans are hoping that trend will continue in 2023.

Although there are still more questions than answers at Morehead, as Martin fills out his coaching staff and evaluates the talent and schemes he will eventually install, the new coach has infectious passion for the game and he seems to be a great fit. Martin says although he’s not sure yet if the Panthers will run a version of the spread or an old-school smash-mouth run based attack, he pledges Morehead will be ready to go when the season begins.

The Panthers just made the cut on making the post season in 2022 with a 4-7 record, and the first round loss to Burns by a 62-13 margin stung, but Morehead hopes to step up to challenge in the Mid-State 2A Conference race this season.

The Panthers are a relatively young team, so with a year under their collective belts, they have the talent to make a jump in 2023.

Rockingham First Glance

The Cougars expectations are high with proven leadership including returning quarterback Brice Baker and receiver / defender Maleek Bryant back from a team that closed out at 3-7 last season. Rockingham missed the playoffs and although their record wasn’t what they were hoping for, the Cougars were in the majority of the games they played last season and if they can continue to improve with their experienced players back, which includes a talented group of guys on the offensive and defensive front, they could very well be back in the hunt to challenge in the Mid-State 3A Conference. Head coach Brad Baker said the experienced guys in the trenches will provide an added boost for the skill position guys, especially after last season where a lot of the linemen went through a plethora of injuries in 2022.

Reidsville First Glance

The Rams are hoping to take care of some unfinished business following last season’s disappointing end to the 2022 campaign after losing 24-21 to East Duplin in the 2A NCHSAA state championship Dec. 10 in Chapel Hill. Winning titles is expected in Reidsville and the loss was a tough pill to swallow for a team that fully anticipated they were going to bring home the programs 23rd state title.

Obviously, a 14-2 finish is far from a failure last year, and it certainly is a solid foundation as the Rams next championship quest begins. With a solid core of returning talent including seniors Al Lee, Paul Widerman, Que’shyne Flippen and rising sophomore sensations in wide receiver / defensive back and fellow classmate Kendre Harrison playing offensive and defensive end, Reidsville is once again loaded with talent.

All told, the Rams should have 31 returning players back from last year’s squad and that’s experienced talent most programs don’t have. Many of the Reidsville players have admitted that they will play with a collective chip on their shoulders in 2023 given the loss in the title game last December.

They’ve really got it all with their potent spread attack that stretches the field that possesses a strong run game, speed across the board and a solid defense. The Rams will be odds-on favorites to win the Mid-State 2A regular season title once again, but that remains to be seen.

Reidsville will also be excited to take the field in their newly renovated stadium. The Rams will play on a state-of-the-art turf field with their colors and logos proudly displayed surrounded by a new six-lane track.

Perhaps the only question is with the coaching change. Jimmy Teague, the soon to be former head coach, who is set to be inducted into the North Carolina Hall of Fame, retired earlier this season.

The Rams handed the reigns over to his son Erik who has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

But don’t expect much drop-off in the Rams approach and schemes.

UP NEXT: 7 on 7’s will be the norm for the next several weeks in addition to practices. There will be a couple of mandatory dead periods in the month of July, followed by scrimmages in the early part of August before the season starts.

Rockingham will host cross-county rival McMichael, Reidsville has a home game versus Western Alamance and Morehead hosts Cummings in their opener. All games kick off Aug. 18.