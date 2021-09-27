New NJCAA weekly rankings released for men’s and women’s fall sports

DI Volleyball

The fifth week of the NJCAA DI Volleyball poll saw Florida SouthWestern on top for the second consecutive week. The top-seven teams held tight and Missouri State - West Plains moved back up to No. 8 after going undefeated this week. New Mexico Military improved to No. 11 overall and Tyler (TX) No. 12.

DII Volleyball

In the latest NJCAA DII Volleyball poll, Iowa Central boasted a 23-0 record and another week at the top of the rankings. The following four teams remained the same, while Glendale (AZ) and Grand Rapids (MI) moved up three spots each. NJCAA Region 8 welcomed two new teams into the top-20.

DIII Volleyball

The NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll voted Rock Valley (IL) at No. 1 once again after adding four more wins to their 19-5 record. Rochester (MN), Minnesota State, and DuPage (IL) each move up one spot and Fulton-Montgomery (NY) entered the rankings for the first time this season.

The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Monday, October 4, with men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and DI and DIII football.

ABOUT THE NJCAA

Since 1938, the NJCAA has served as the nation’s premier governing body for two-year collegiate athletics, providing student-athletes opportunities to prepare, compete, succeed and achieve in their academic and athletic disciplines. The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States with over 500 member schools in 44 states. Each year over 3,400 teams compete in 28 different sports across multiple divisions in the NJCAA and the organization sponsors 52 national championship events and sanctioned bowl games.