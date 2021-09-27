New NJCAA weekly rankings released for men’s and women’s fall sports

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the fifth week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the fourth week of rankings for DI and DIII football.
Below is a summary of the rankings from Monday's announcement:
DI Football
Three new teams enter the NJCAA DI Football poll this week after a trio of upsets, but Snow (UT) stayed at the helm 3-0. Kilgore (TX) dropped to No. 10, Mississippi Gulf Coast fell to No. 11, and Independence (KS) moved up to No. 2 after a win over No. 8 Garden City (KS).
DIII Football
The top-four teams of the NJCAA DIII Football poll remain untouched, with Nassau (NY) and College of DuPage (IL) in the top-two spots. Louisburg (NC) claimed the No. 5 spot this week and Minnesota State remained in the receiving votes category after a close loss against in-state foe and No. 4, Itasca (MN).
DI Women's Soccer
In the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll, Seminole State (OK) broke into the top-five and Tyler (TX) took No. 1 after posting a 10-0 record on the season thus far. Indian Hills (IA) won an impressive battle over Iowa Western and improved to No. 7, as the Reivers dropped to No. 8. Casper (WY) moved into the top-20 this week.
DI Men's Soccer
Salt Lake (UT) was voted the No. 1 team in the latest NJCAA DI Men's Soccer poll and Iowa Western took No. 2. Cowley (KS) and Laramie County (WY) both improved this week, while Arizona Western and Coffeyville (KS) both remain undefeated this season at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.
DII Women's Soccer
Heartland (IL) was voted the No. 1 team once again in the latest NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll, sitting 9-0. Jones (MS) remained at No. 2 and Waubonsee (IL) No. 3. Mineral Area (MO) claimed the No. 14 spot, entering the poll this week.
DII Men's Soccer
Pima (AZ) was voted No. 1 in the NJCAA DII Men's Soccer poll and Prairie State (IL) earned the No. 2 spot for another week. CCBC Essex (MD) remained in the No. 3 spot and Pearl River (MS) took No. 4. Georgia Military came in at No. 11, four spots better than last week.
DIII Women's Soccer
The latest NJCAA DIII Women's Soccer poll left the top-five untouched. Brookdale (NJ) swapped spots with Union County (NJ) after defeating the Owls 1-0. Delta (MI) held strong in the No. 1 spot.
DIII Men's Soccer
In the latest NJCAA DIII Men's Soccer poll, Dallas-Richland (TX) stayed at the top of the lineup. Sussex County (NJ) and Nassau (NY) re-entered the poll after unbeaten weeks. Mohawk Valley (NY) improved one spot to No. 3.
DI Volleyball
The fifth week of the NJCAA DI Volleyball poll saw Florida SouthWestern on top for the second consecutive week. The top-seven teams held tight and Missouri State - West Plains moved back up to No. 8 after going undefeated this week. New Mexico Military improved to No. 11 overall and Tyler (TX) No. 12.
DII Volleyball
In the latest NJCAA DII Volleyball poll, Iowa Central boasted a 23-0 record and another week at the top of the rankings. The following four teams remained the same, while Glendale (AZ) and Grand Rapids (MI) moved up three spots each. NJCAA Region 8 welcomed two new teams into the top-20.
DIII Volleyball
The NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll voted Rock Valley (IL) at No. 1 once again after adding four more wins to their 19-5 record. Rochester (MN), Minnesota State, and DuPage (IL) each move up one spot and Fulton-Montgomery (NY) entered the rankings for the first time this season.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Monday, October 4, with men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and DI and DIII football.
