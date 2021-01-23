Newton Foard sweeps McMichael to claim the NCHSAA Class 2-A state volleyball championship

CARY – Undefeated Fred T. Foard of Newton came as advertised, sweeping McMichael 25-14, 25-11, 25-22 to win the NCHSAA Class 2-A state volleyball championship Saturday at Green Level High School.
Foard is 8-0 in state championship games, winning for the second straight season. Foard is second all-time behind Hendersonville's 10 titles.
The opening set was tightly contested for the majority of the match, but despite nearly a half-dozen kills by McMichael senior and Auburn commitment Cassidy Tanton, the tide began to turn in the Tigers' favor as they closed out the opening frame with a 25-14 victory.
That momentum carried over to the second set as Foard went on the attack racing to a 7-0 advantage before Phoenix freshman Lia Spencer-Jones' block at the net cut the lead to 7-1. From that point forward though, the Tigers were virtually flawless, going up by as many as 11 points.
McMichael fought hard in the third set as the lead seesawed back-and-forth, but the Tigers made another late push for a four-point cushion following a Michelle Thoa score. The Phoenix cut the Foard lead to two, courtesy of back-to-back Tanton kills, to close the margin to 24-22, causing Tigers coach Meredith Lombardi to call a timeout.
Thoa, who was named the most valuable player, scored the winning shot to give her team the state championship.
She was effective with the serve, on the back line as well as at the net as she racked up 10 kills and 17 digs en route to claiming the MVP award.
It wasn’t just Thoa’s show however. Foard middle blocker Martina Foster had six kills and four blocks while outside hitter Megan Dorsey had nine and Jamianne Foster added seven more.
McMichael head coach Marty Woods said the loss was difficult, saying her team played hard but just didn’t execute as well as it needed in certain stretches.
“First of all, we are blessed to be here," Woods said. "They deserve to be here after what they’ve done this season. I think nerves had a little bit to do with it in the beginning. We were playing point-for-point and they were relaxing, but we just didn’t have as many offensive attacks as we needed and made a lot of errors right there at the beginning - but you can’t take anything away from these kids and their work."
Lombardi said her team’s hard work paid off and she was particularly pleased the way they closed out the final frame when the Phoenix cut the lead to two.
McMichael closed the season 17-2 after claiming the Mid-State Conference title.
Foard finished its season 19-0.
McMichael earned the program's first trip to the state championship after defeating unbeaten North Lenoir 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 in the Eastern Regional final. The Tigers, who won both the Northwestern Foothills Conference and tournament championships, earned their trip to the title game after beating No. 3 West Wilkes (25-22, 25-16, 25-18) in the Western Regional finals Jan. 19
Making McMichael History
The Lady Phoenix achieved several impressive milestones this season. This was the first time McMichael had ever reached the final four as well as the state championship.
Woods has a 715-296 all-time record in her 43 seasons as both the head coach at Madison-Mayodan and McMichael High Schools. She has coached over 1,000 matches and won more than 700, a better than 70% winning percentage over the course of her volleyball coaching career.
Over the last several years, McMichael has made several deep volleyball tournament runs, but they were at a disadvantage as a smaller 3A classified team. Now, reclassified as a 2A program, they are competing against schools with similar demographics and Woods says that’s a good thing.
“I feel like, for the first time, we are on an equal playing field with programs our size. When they predetermine brackets, and we go to Cardinal Gibbons or they send us to Watauga and they have 1600 kids and we have 800, I just feel like we are on a more level playing field now and our kids get to compete at the level we should be at. I’m excited. I can’t even describe what it is like to be able to do this with these kids that have worked so hard. You know, most of them have been with us six or seven years through club ball and middle school. They’ve been with us a long time and we are very, very happy for them,” said Woods.
ROAD TO THE 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Jan. 12
First Round
No. 9 McMichael 3, No. 8 Goldsboro 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 8 Foard 3, No. 9 Owen 0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-12)
Jan. 14
Second Round
McMichael 3, No. 1 Wheatmore 1 (22-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-20)
Foard 3, No. 1 R-S Central 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23)
Jan. 16
Third Round
McMichael 3, No. 4 Carrboro 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16)
Foard 3, No. 13 Patton 1 (16-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-9)
Jan. 19
Fourth Round
McMichael 3, No. 3 North Lenoir 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-21)
Foard 3, No. 3 West Wilkes 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18)
Jan. 23
2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state championship