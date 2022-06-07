Next Level Football Camp gearing up for annual event

Reidsville’s Next Level Football Camp is right around the corner with action beginning June 18 at the football complex adjacent to Community Stadium behind the middle school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Camp founders Reggie Chestnut and Rashad Slade have assembled some of the best youth, high school and college coaches to conduct training to help players ranging from ages 5 up to rising high school freshmen eager to gain an edge on the competition.

Chestnut and Slade, both former Rams as well as collegiate players, also supervise current and former Reidsville players on site to help conduct a variety of skills competitions, station work and teach drills.

The Reidsville varsity team has a state-best 22 football state championships over the course of the history of the program and Next Level has played a vital role to ensure that winning tradition continues.

Many of those veterans came through the camp in prior years and now share the lessons that helped them become title winners.

The Next Level Skill Camp has been a great asset to the Reidsville community and surrounding areas. The campers get quality instruction from knowledgeable coaches most who have played on the collegiate or professional level.

Past NFL players that have participated in the camp over the years includes Jerome Simpson, Manny Lawson, Thaddeus Lewis, Ricky Proehl, Daniel Wilcox, Corey Hall, Na Brown, John Settle and Natrone Means.

Having the former NFL greats at the camp is an exciting bonus for local kids Chestnut said.

Slade and Chestnut came up with the idea of the camp as a way of helping to maintain the level of excellence years before the camp was founded. With the help of the community and many dedicated volunteers, the duo was able to turn the vision into a reality. From the first year in 2004, the camp has nearly tripled in size and developed a reputation as one of the top youth football camps in the region.

The founders and organizers said this annual event wouldn’t be possible without generous sponsors and volunteers.

For more information contact Chestnut at 336-324-1235 or Slade at 336-253-2530 or visit footballcamp.wixsite.com/mysite to register. The cost of the camp is $35 which includes a tee-shirt and lunch following the day of instruction.