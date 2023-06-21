Last weekend’s annual Next Level Skills Football Camp was once again a crowd-pleaser for local kids looking to gain an edge at the Rams Training Field in Reidsville last Saturday.

Camp founders Reggie Chestnut and Rashad Slade continually assemble some of the best youth, high school, college and sometimes NFL coaches to lead the camp. Next Level welcomes kids ranging from ages 5 up to rising high school freshmen that are all eager to gain an edge on the competition.

In the past, the camp has also featured guest NFL players coaching the kids including Na Brown, Corey Hall, Manny Lawson, Thaddeus Lewis, Natrone Means, Ricky Proehl, John Settle, Jerome Simpson and Daniel Wilcox.

Chestnut and Slade believe having the opportunity to bring in so many great local coaches, in addition to current college and former NFL players to help coach and mentor the kids, is part of their purpose.

The two hometown guys, both former Rams as well as collegiate players, take great pride in helping kids make the transition to becoming better players and young men.

In addition to the coaches outside of the immediate Rams family, many of the current Reidsville Rams varsity players, the majority that came through the same program, were on hand assisting with a variety of skills competitions, station work and teaching drills.

The Reidsville varsity team’s legacy looms large boasting a state-best 22 football state championships over the course of the history of the program, and Next Level has played a vital role to ensure that winning tradition continues.

Even through there is a huge Reidsville presence, many kids from rival high schools in Rockingham and other counties typically compete at the event.

For many years, the Next Level Skill Camp has been a great asset to the community and surrounding areas.

Slade and Chestnut came up with the idea of the camp as a way of helping to maintain the level of excellence in the community in the years prior to the camp being founded.

With the exception of the COVID year, the camp is something citizens typically mark on their collective calendars.

Chestnut and Slade both said the event was a great success and they were humbled by the continued support and happy to be a part of providing the event to the community.

From the first camp in 2004, Next Level has grown 10-fold, and developed a reputation as one of the top youth football camps in the region.