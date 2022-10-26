NFF announces 15 finalists for 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy

IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced Oct. 26 the finalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football's premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

The 15 finalists will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.

Finalists

• Jack Campbell, LB – Iowa (3.49 GPA - Enterprise Leadership)

• Anders Carlson, PK – Auburn (3.92 GPA - Professional Flight Management)

• Jake Chisholm, RB – Dayton (3.98 GPA - Pre-Medicine)

• Nicholas D’Ambrose, RB – Chicago [IL] (3.69 GPA - Neuroscience)

• Ryan Greenhagen, LB – Fordham (3.85 GPA - Business Administration)

• Oso Ifesinachukwu, DL – Yale (3.67 GPA - Biomedical Engineering)

• Ahofitu Maka, OL – UTSA (3.78 GPA - Cyber Security)

• Adrian Martinez, QB – Kansas State (3.55 GPA - Management)

• Peter Oliver, RB – Holy Cross (3.95 GPA - Chemistry & Spanish)

• Walter Rouse, OT – Stanford (3.52 GPA - Biomechanical Engineering)

• Austin Stidham, OL – Troy (3.92 GPA - Biomedical Sciences)

• Julius Wilkerson, LB – Wayne State [MI] (3.85 GPA - Psychology)

• Austin Williams, WR – Mississippi State (4.00 GPA - Business Administration)

• JR Woods, OL – Johns Hopkins [MD] (3.65 GPA - Economics)

• Michael Wozniak, DL – Saint John’s [MN] (3.86 GPA - Accounting)

The 15 finalists were selected from an impressive list of 156 semifinalists nationwide from among all NCAA divisions and the NAIA.

The finalists will travel to Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 6, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.

Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 33rd Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000. Click here for more information on the Awards Dinner, including options to purchase tickets online, special travel rates to the event from Delta Air Lines and Bellagio and a concierge service provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“We are extremely proud to announce the finalists for this year’s Campbell Trophy,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy recipient) and Eli were NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football. As strong leaders in the vein of the trophy’s namesake Bill Campbell, they all serve as living examples that the Future For Football is bright. We are excited to honor their hard work and outstanding leadership with postgraduate scholarships.”

Submitted by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the Campbell Trophy must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

“The NFF Awards Committee did an excellent job in selecting this year’s National Scholar-Athletes,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell.

“Chosen from an extremely impressive list of semifinalists, the finalists have undoubtedly distinguished themselves as some of the best student-athletes in the country. Each of these men is a leader on and off the field, and we know that they have only begun to reach their potential,” Hatchell said.