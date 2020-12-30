NFL has pulled off improbable task of playing amid pandemic

Hinton, who played quarterback at Wake Forest before switching to wide receiver, became the first non-QB to start at the position since running back Tom Matte did so for the Baltimore Colts in 1965.

The Cleveland Browns lost six players because of protocols a day before losing the New York Jets on Sunday, leaving them in a win-or-else playoff scenario this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It can happen just like that,” Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said. “The day before a game, you lose a good amount of players and it is like, ‘Whoa.’ At the end of day, it is all around the league and it is just one of the things that now that it is happening and you understand how serious this thing can be and how quickly it can change the tide. Once again, we have to continue to be proactive. ... It is just something that can’t be taken lightly.”

The NBA and NHL concluded their 2019-20 seasons in bubble environments and MLB isolated teams for the postseason, but the NFL has managed to avoid that.