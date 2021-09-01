NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer's comments on vaccine status

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's admission that vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions.

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union's action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration."

The Jaguars attempted to clarify Meyer's comments Wednesday with a statement.

“Availability is one of the many factors taken into account when making roster decisions," the team said. "We have vaccinated and unvaccinated players on our roster, and no player was released because of their vaccination status.

“Ultimately, decisions are based on a player’s ability to help the Jaguars win. We educate our players and respect personal decisions as it pertains to the vaccine. We want to keep our players, staff and families safe as we comply with protocols related to both health and safety and competition on game days.”