Nick Andersen, a freshman walk-on defensive back, continues to impress at Wake Forest

Need one more? Andersen is the first ACC player to make three interceptions in a game since Louisville's Gerod Holliman in 2014.

As for his outlook when he arrived on campus in July, Andersen believed in himself, and his work ethic in the film room and in practice impressed teammates.

“For me, no different than anything that I’ve been doing my whole life and the whole basis of hard work. Why just come in and be a guy that sits on the sidelines?” Andersen said. “Why not compete and help the team? So that was my mentality.”

Soccer was his first love

Andersen decided football would be his sport, over soccer, at the start of his sophomore year in high school. He loved soccer and being in the midfield as he organized teammates, but he also took those skills, not to mention the footwork, to the football field, where he has made one of the most significant impacts of any Wake Forest walk-on in the last 20 years.

Boogie Basham, a senior defensive end, said he could hear Andersen making calls early in camp.

“I’ve just kind of always been a vocal player,” Andersen said.

And knew he would make an impact. But there hasn't been a singular moment when that became clear to him.