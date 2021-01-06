 Skip to main content
Nighthawks offense paves the way for win over Rockingham
Rockingham’s Jonathon Compton goes up for a shot and score over Northern Guilford’s Braden Vail in Mid-State 3A action on Tuesday.

 JIM SANDS

WENTWORTH – A potent transition game, combined with solid outside shooting, paved the way as Northern Guilford rolled to a 94-39 win over Mid-State 3A rival Rockingham in the season opener Tuesday night.

Early on, the Cougars were in the game, but as the opening period wore on, the Nighthawks began to achieve some separation. Multiple fast break points and a good perimeter game, led to a 30-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

That was largely the story in the second period of play as well as Northern Guilford closed out the half up 56-20.

The final two periods was more of the same, but despite the score, Rockingham showed promise and they will likely give the conference some matchup problems this season. Unlike many teams in the league, Northern Guilford aside, the Cougars have size in the post and wings, with five players over 6-5. The Cougars scrapped and hustled the whole way, but ultimately turnovers and second chance scores by the Nighthawks - combined with a hot shooting hand, proved to be the difference down the stretch.

Helms had 18, including four 3-point baskets, and teammates Own Griffith and Elliott each added 14 points apiece.

Rockingham guard Jonathan Compton had a game-high 20 points, Luke Smith added 8 and Clay Jones chipped in 7 to pace the Cougars offensively.

Northern Guilford enters the season after a 16-10 overall finish with a 2020 regular season title in tow.

UP NEXT:

Rockingham will travel to take on Western Alamance and Northern Guilford will host McMichael on Friday.

BOX SCORE

N 30 26 26 12 94

R   9 11 17   2 39

