NJCAA announces annual Champion Award recipient

CHARLOTTE, NC - The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation has announced the winner of the Champion Awards. This prestigious award will be presented during the NJCAA Foundation Awards event held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown on Friday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The NJCAA Champion Award was established to honor a member or former member of the NJCAA community who exemplifies resilience, excellence and passion.

Caden Cox was born on June 7, 1999, with Down Syndrome to Mari and Kevin. The most frequently occurring chromosomal disorder in the United States, those born with it possess an extra chromosome, chromosome 21. On the field for Hocking (OH) as a football player, Cox's contagious attitude is exemplified by his football jerseys that represent the extra chromosome, number 21. Currently, Hocking is the only two-year school in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana that offers football.

Since he was little, Cox's parents and older brother Zane chose to focus on all the things Cox was capable of doing, and throughout time, he has knocked down barriers and proven he has what it takes and more to succeed. The football kicker made news by ESPN and many other outlets on Sept. 11, 2021 during the third quarter of a home game against Sussex County (NJ) when Cox was sent in by his own dad, a coach for the Hawks, to kick the extra point after a touchdown. Cox made the kick and with the score, made history as the first person with Down Syndrome to not only play in a college football game, but also the first person with Down Syndrome to score a point.

Cox is inspiring kids and people around the world and his relentless work ethic and willingness to be his best are changing the game forever.

