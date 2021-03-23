NJCAA announces new batch of rankings including football preseason polls

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released week No. 9 rankings on Monday for DI and DII volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball. This was the seventh week of rankings for DI and DII softball and the fourth week of rankings for DI baseball. Newly introduced last week, was DII and DIII baseball and men's lacrosse, but this week the highly-anticipated football preseason polls were released.
Rankings summary
DI Baseball There was a shakeup in the latest NJCAA DI Baseball poll, with Central Arizona clocked-in at No. 1. Wabash Valley (IL) moved down a place to No. 2 while the remaining top-five stood still. Florence-Darlington Technical College entered the poll this week and Chattahoochee Valley (AL) improved three spots to No. 8.
DII Baseball The second week of NJCAA DII Baseball polls had LSU-Eunice (LA) at the top for the second consecutive week after a 5-0 campaign this week. Pearl River (MS) snuck into the No. 2 spot after being voted No. 3 last week and Brunswick (NC) shifted up two spots to No. 4.
DIII Baseball In the NJCAA DIII Baseball poll, Tyler (TX) remained the top team with Rowan College South Jersey - Gloucester right behind. Brookhaven (TX) improved a place to No. 3 and 2-0 Brookdale entered the lineup this week.
DI Men’s Basketball In the latest NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll, the top-three stayed the same with unbeaten South Plains (TX), unbeaten Mineral Area (MO), and 16-1 Odessa in the same spots. Harcum (PA) climbed three spots to No. 21 and Hutchinson (KS) up two spots to No. 23.
DI Women’s Basketball 4-0 Jones (MS) and 16-1 Northwest Florida State held tight at the top of the NJCAA DI Women's Basketball poll. Chipola (FL) dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 and South Plains (TX) remained at No. 7 amidst much change.
DII Men’s Basketball There was a new No. 1 team voted in the NJCAA DII Men's Basketball poll. Previously No. 3, Ancilla (IL) clinched the top spot and Davidson-Davie (NC) moved up two to runner-up. With changes to the entire top-10, South Suburban (IL), Garrett (MD), and Des Moines Area (IA) rounded-out the top-five.
DII Women’s Basketball Johnson County (KS) has held strong in the NJCAA DII Women's Basketball poll, leading the way at No. 1, again. Lake Land (IL) had a big upset which earned them the No. 3 spot, improving five places on the list. Macomb moved to 8-0 and No. 4, while Labette (KS) moved to 11-0 and stayed at No. 7.
DI Volleyball For the ninth consecutive week of the NJCAA DI Volleyball poll, 18-0 Miami Dade (FL) was voted as the No. 1 team overall. Blinn (TX) jumped five spots to No. 7 after a 4-0 week, improving to 19-1 on the season. Daytona State (FL), Hill (TX), and Indian River State (FL) rounded out the top-20.
DII Volleyball After sitting in the high seat for a week, Catawba Valley has been knocked off the top of the NJCAA DII Volleyball poll and came in at No. 5 this week. Illinois Central is the new team to beat, followed by Parkland (IL), Des Moines Area (IA), and Iowa Central at No. 4. McHenry improved three places, while Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and North Platte (NE) received votes.
DI Softball There were not many changes through six weeks of rankings, but this NJCAA DI Softball poll lifted Salt Lake (UT) to No. 1 and Florida Southwestern State to No. 2. Central Florida fell behind to No. 3 and Howard remained in the No. 4 place. Among a few, Iowa Western and Odessa (TX) received votes.
DII Softball Phoenix (AZ) stayed put in the latest NJCAA DII Softball poll with Mississippi Gulf Coast in the No. 2 spot. Itawamba (MS) made an impressive leap from No. 6 to No. 3 and Parkland (IL) made an appearance on the list at No. 19 this week.
Men's Lacrosse In the second week of the NJCAA Men's Lacrosse poll, Nassau (NY) was selected the No. 1 team for a consecutive week with Harford (MD), Genesee (NY), Howard (MD), and CCBC Essex (MD) on the lineup to complete the top-five grouping.
NJCAA Football In the NJCAA Football Preseason poll, Hutchinson (KS) was selected as the early-season favorite, followed by Iowa Western, Lackawanna (MS), Kilgore (TX), and Garden City (KS). New Mexico Military, ASA Miami (FL), Trinity Valley (TX), and Coffeyville (KS) received votes. The season kicks off this weekend with 15 games to be played.
DI Men's Golf In the NJCAA DI Men's Golf Coaches poll, Midland (TX) took over the No. 1 spot as Hutchinson (KS) and Odessa (TX) tie for the No. 2 spot. Indian Hills (IA) and Eastern Florida State remain in the top-five this month, while Garden City (KS) and Pima (AZ) round-out the top-20.