NJCAA announces new batch of rankings including football preseason polls

DI Women’s Basketball 4-0 Jones (MS) and 16-1 Northwest Florida State held tight at the top of the NJCAA DI Women's Basketball poll. Chipola (FL) dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 and South Plains (TX) remained at No. 7 amidst much change.

DII Men’s Basketball There was a new No. 1 team voted in the NJCAA DII Men's Basketball poll. Previously No. 3, Ancilla (IL) clinched the top spot and Davidson-Davie (NC) moved up two to runner-up. With changes to the entire top-10, South Suburban (IL), Garrett (MD), and Des Moines Area (IA) rounded-out the top-five.

DII Women’s Basketball Johnson County (KS) has held strong in the NJCAA DII Women's Basketball poll, leading the way at No. 1, again. Lake Land (IL) had a big upset which earned them the No. 3 spot, improving five places on the list. Macomb moved to 8-0 and No. 4, while Labette (KS) moved to 11-0 and stayed at No. 7.

DI Volleyball For the ninth consecutive week of the NJCAA DI Volleyball poll, 18-0 Miami Dade (FL) was voted as the No. 1 team overall. Blinn (TX) jumped five spots to No. 7 after a 4-0 week, improving to 19-1 on the season. Daytona State (FL), Hill (TX), and Indian River State (FL) rounded out the top-20.