NJCAA national rankings include latest lacrosse, baseball and softball polls

CHARLOTTE, NC – The NJCAA National Office released the fifth installment of rankings for the regular season, including DI and II softball and all three divisions of baseball. Men's and women's regular season lacrosse rankings returned for the third week this season. On April 4, the first week of the DIII regular season softball polls will be released.

Below is a summary of the rankings from the March 28 announcement:

DI Baseball Central Arizona and Walters State (TN) remained at the helm of the NJCAA DI Baseball poll. New this week, McLennan (TX) swapped from No. 4 to No. 3. Eastern Oklahoma State remained unbeaten and improved to No. 7. Alvin (TX) and Kansas City Kansas both entered the rankings this week.

DII Baseball In the NJCAA DII Baseball poll, Pearl River (MS) climbed the rankings to No. 1, moving Madison (WI) to No. 2 and LSU-Eunice to No. 3. First-year program Gaston (NC) continues to shine, moving up to No. 4. Western Oklahoma State and McHenry County (IL) each advanced four spots to No. 11 and 16, respectively.

DIII Baseball The NJCAA DIII Baseball poll saw 16-3 RCSJ-Gloucester (NJ) atop the rankings, followed by new No. 2 RCSJ-Cumberland. Niagara County (NY) dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 and Caldwell Tech (NC) improved one spot to No. 4. Herkimer (NY) rounded-out the list at No. 10.

Men's Lacrosse The NJCAA Men's Lacrosse poll saw Nassau (NY) atop the list once again, as Howard (MD) improved to No. 2. After a strong week, Harford (MD) improved two to No. 3 and Genesee (NY) snuck up to No. 6.

Women's Lacrosse The NJCAA Women's Lacrosse poll saw a small swap in the lineup as Anne Arundel (MD) swapped with Onondaga (NY) to take No. 2. Harford (MD) remained the No. 1 team, with Monroe CC (NY), and Genesee (NY) in spots 4 and 5, respectively.

DI Softball Chipola (FL) and Pensacola State (FL), No. 9 and No. 10 this week respectively, swap places as the rest of the NJCAA DI Softball poll's top-10 remain the same. Southern Idaho used a seven-game win streak to improve three spots to No. 16 and Hutchinson (KS) entered the top-20 with at No. 19 with a 22-4 overall record.

DII Softball Des Moines Area (IA) fell to No. 3 in the latest NJCAA DII Softball poll as Phoenix (AZ) and Copiah-Lincoln (MS) clock-in at No. 1 and No. 2. Louisburg (NC) entered the top-five for the first time this season and Highland (KS) jumped up three spots to No. 13. Southwest Mississippi and Iowa Lakes earned the No. 19 and 20 spots this week.

Week 6 polls for DI, DII, and DIII baseball, as well as DI and DII softball will return on Monday, April 4, along with the first week of regular season polls for DIII softball. Week 4 men's and women's lacrosse regular season rankings will be released on April 4.

ABOUT THE NJCAA

