NJCAA, NFL, RCX Sports announce women's flag football grant recipients

"RCX is dedicated to creating opportunities for all athletes to play and so that every child can gain important life skills only learned through sports," said RCX Sports CEO and NFL FLAG Executive Director Izell Reese. "Through NJCAA women's flag football, young women will not only be able to compete, they'll earn a valuable education that will set them up for success after college."

NFL FLAG, the official flag football league of the NFL and the largest flag football organization in the U.S., continues to pave the way for female student-athletes and youth one league at a time.

"The NJCAA expanding NFL Flag opportunities for female student athletes at member institutions demonstrates clearly that football is for all," said Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations Troy Vincent, Sr. "The values, fun and competitive environment of football can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone who wishes to participate. It is exciting to see junior colleges offer NFL FLAG as a varsity sport to female athletes."

NJCAA women's flag football competition will commence at institutions as soon as spring 2022. NFL FLAG and RCX will continue to assist the NJCAA women's flag football committee as it works with participating NJCAA institutions, providing resources and rulings as they relate to the sport's success.

More news and information regarding women's flag football national championship opportunities will be announced as it further develops.