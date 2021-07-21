NJCAA, NFL, RCX Sports announce women's flag football grant recipients

CHARLOTTE, NC – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), in a joint effort with the National Football League (NFL) and RCX Sports, has announced 10 colleges will be recipients of $10,000 grants, distributed by the NJCAA Foundation, to support each school's commitment to add women's flag football as an intercollegiate varsity sport.
"The NJCAA Foundation is passionate about the value women's flag football brings to institutions' overall growth, the student-athlete experience, and equality across playing fields," stated Brian Luckett, NJCAA Foundation Executive Director. "This is an opportunity for women of the association to compete at the highest level and we are fortunate to work hand in hand with NFL FLAG and RCX Sports during this exciting time."
In March, the NJCAA announced the $150,000 grant provided by the NFL and the application process to support the initiative of expanding women's flag football towards garnering full NJCAA championship sport status.
"Women's flag football will expand Hocking College's already robust offerings and provide more opportunities for women," said Dr. Betty Young, Hocking College President. "College athletics, like high school athletics, teaches teamwork, develops a work ethic, keeps students engaged and on a pathway to graduate and enter the workforce."
As the official operating partner of NFL FLAG and the NAIA women's flag football initiative, RCX Sports is a compelling leader in growing women's flag football participation and awareness across the nation. With the grant, NJCAA women's flag football programs have exclusivity to various invitational events managed by RCX.
"RCX is dedicated to creating opportunities for all athletes to play and so that every child can gain important life skills only learned through sports," said RCX Sports CEO and NFL FLAG Executive Director Izell Reese. "Through NJCAA women's flag football, young women will not only be able to compete, they'll earn a valuable education that will set them up for success after college."
NFL FLAG, the official flag football league of the NFL and the largest flag football organization in the U.S., continues to pave the way for female student-athletes and youth one league at a time.
"The NJCAA expanding NFL Flag opportunities for female student athletes at member institutions demonstrates clearly that football is for all," said Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations Troy Vincent, Sr. "The values, fun and competitive environment of football can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone who wishes to participate. It is exciting to see junior colleges offer NFL FLAG as a varsity sport to female athletes."
NJCAA women's flag football competition will commence at institutions as soon as spring 2022. NFL FLAG and RCX will continue to assist the NJCAA women's flag football committee as it works with participating NJCAA institutions, providing resources and rulings as they relate to the sport's success.
More news and information regarding women's flag football national championship opportunities will be announced as it further develops.