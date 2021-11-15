NJCAA rankings include week 11 football, week 2 men's and women's basketball

DI Men's Basketball The second week of the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll saw Salt Lake (UT) in the No. 1 spot again after picking up three more wins. An overtime win against Chipola (FL) listed Eastern State Florida as No. 4, the previous No. 11 team. Mineral Area (MO), Indian River State (FL), and McLennan (TX) completed the top-25.

DII Women's Basketball The NJCAA DII Women's Basketball poll put Kirkwood (IA) as the team to beat, with Johnson County (KS) in the No. 2 spot. Labette (KS) improved two spots to No. 3 and previous No. 1 Lake Land (IL) fell to No. 4 this week. Bryant and Stratton (WI) picked up a spot on the board at No. 16.

DII Men's Basketball The top-four teams of the NJCAA DII Men's Basketball poll held put, with Kirkwood (IA) on top at 3-0. Pima (AZ) and Raritan Valley (NJ) picked up honors as teams on the poll at No. 10 and No. 11, respectively, as Iowa Western improved eight spots to No. 12.

DIII Women's Basketball In the NJCAA DIII Women's Basketball poll, Owens (OH) leaped from No. 4 to No. 1 after an impressive two-win week. Rock Valley (IL) held strong at No. 2 and Rochester (MN) received No. 3, once again. Monroe-Bronx (NY), Anoka-Ramsey (MN), Jefferson (NY), Prince George's (MD), and Northampton (PA) entered the rankings this week.