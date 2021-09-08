NJCAA rankings include women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer and football

CHARLOTTE – The National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) National Office released the second week of rankings for DI, DII and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released week one rankings for DI and DIII football.

Below is a summary of the rankings:

DI Football

The No. 1 spot of the NJCAA DI Football poll no longer belongs to Hutchinson (KS), this week's No. 11 team, instead it belongs to Snow (UT) the runner-up team from the 2021 season. Northwest Mississippi, Garden City (KS), and Kilgore (TX) each shift up a spot and Coffeyville (KS) entered the poll at No. 10 after a big win over the Blue Dragons.

DIII Football

In the NJCAA DIII Football poll, College of DuPage (IL) moved from receiving votes in the preseason poll to No. 1 in the first week of official rankings. Itasca (MN) and North Dakota SCS took No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Minnesota State Tech received votes this week.

DI Women's Soccer