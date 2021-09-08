NJCAA rankings include women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer and football

CHARLOTTE – The National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) National Office released the second week of rankings for DI, DII and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released week one rankings for DI and DIII football.
Below is a summary of the rankings:
DI Football
The No. 1 spot of the NJCAA DI Football poll no longer belongs to Hutchinson (KS), this week's No. 11 team, instead it belongs to Snow (UT) the runner-up team from the 2021 season. Northwest Mississippi, Garden City (KS), and Kilgore (TX) each shift up a spot and Coffeyville (KS) entered the poll at No. 10 after a big win over the Blue Dragons.
DIII Football
In the NJCAA DIII Football poll, College of DuPage (IL) moved from receiving votes in the preseason poll to No. 1 in the first week of official rankings. Itasca (MN) and North Dakota SCS took No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Minnesota State Tech received votes this week.
DI Women's Soccer
In the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll, 5-0 Tyler (TX) held onto No. 1 and Snow (UT) clinched the No. 2 spot after a win over Salt Lake (UT), No. 3. Arizona Western and Cowley (KS) entered the rankings this week.
DI Men's Soccer
In the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer poll, the top-eight teams remained the same and Snow (UT) moved up to No. 9. Illinois Central jumped to No. 10 with a win over Eastern Florida State, No. 18. Coastal Bend (TX) dropped to No. 17 after a loss to Tyler (TX).
DII Women's Soccer
East Central (MS) earned the No. 2 spot in this week's NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll, with 2-0 Heartland (IL) still the No. 1 team. Holmes (MS) and Jones (MS) stayed put, and Waubonsee (IL) was voted No. 5 at 2-0.
DII Men's Soccer
CCBC Essex (MD) claimed the No. 1 spot in the NJCAA DII Men's Soccer poll, moving Pima (AZ) up to No. 2. Pearl River (MS) and Mississippi Gulf Coast earned spots on the board at No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.
DIII Women's Soccer
There were zero changes to the top-10 in the latest NJCAA DIII Women's Soccer poll. Herkimer (NY) and Dallas-Mountain View (TX) picked up each of their first wins of the season.
DIII Men's Soccer
Dallas-Richland (TX) topped the NJCAA DIII Men's Soccer poll for another consecutive week and the rest of the top-five also stayed the same. Mohawk Valley (NY) slid up one spot to No. 6 and Monroe-Bronx (NY) climbed two spots up to No. 8.
DI Volleyball
The second NJCAA DI Volleyball poll voted Blinn (TX) and Florida SouthWestern into the top-five. Iowa Western remained on top and Miami Dade (FL) improved to No. 2. Butler (KS) entered the poll at No. 19 this week.
DII Volleyball
In the latest NJCAA DII Volleyball poll, Iowa Central claimed the top spot after moving to 12-0 on the season. This week, Parkland (IL) and Sauk Valley (IL) claimed the top-two spots and Hawkeye (IA) entered the top-10.
DIII Volleyball
10-4 Rock Valley (IL) stole the No. 1 spot in the latest NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll, moving Owens (OH) to the No. 2 spot. Brookhaven (TX) fell out of the top-five and Harper (IL) stayed put at No. 3. Central Lakes (MN) entered the top-five.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Monday, Sept. 13, with men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and DI and DIII football.
