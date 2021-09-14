NJCAA Rankings Include Women's Volleyball, Men's and Women's Soccer and Football

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the third week of rankings for DI, DII and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the second week of rankings for DI and DIII football.
Below is a summary of the rankings from Monday's announcement:
DI Football
Snow (UT) snatched the No. 1 spot in the NJCAA DI Football poll for the second consecutive week after a 2-0 start. Kilgore (TX) moved to No. 3 and Mississippi Gulf Coast broke into the top-five. In-state foes, Jones (MS) and Lackawanna (MS), earn positions on the rankings at No. 10 and No. 15, respectively.
DIII Football
College of DuPage (IL) dropped a spot this week to No. 2, with Nassau (NY) at the helm of the NJCAA DIII Football poll. Itasca (MN) and North Dakota SCS held on to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Hudson Valley (NY) received votes this week.
DI Women's Soccer
In the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll, 5-0 Tyler (TX) held onto No. 1 and Snow (UT) clinched the No. 2 spot. Salt Lake (UT) owned the No. 3 spot and Butler (KS) broke into the top-10.
DI Men's Soccer
In the third week of the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer poll, the top-four teams remained the same with Western Texas up to No. 5. The top-three teams all stand 5-0. Coffeyville (KS), Marshalltown (IA), and Northeastern (CO) all entered the rankings after receiving votes last week.
DII Women's Soccer
Heartland (IL) remained the No. 1 team in the latest NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll with 5 wins on the season. Holmes (MS), Jones (MS), and Waubonsee (IL) shifted up a spot. South Suburban (IL) peeked into the top-10.
DII Men's Soccer
CCBC Essex (MD) claimed the No. 1 spot once again in the latest NJCAA DII Men's Soccer poll, to keep Pima (AZ) at No. 2. Prairie State (IL) and Parkland (IL) inched into the top-five, while Mineral Area (MO) cracked into the top-20.
DIII Women's Soccer
The latest NJCAA DIII Women's Soccer poll saw changes to the No. 2 team this week. RCSJ-Gloucester (NJ) claimed the No. 2 spot after picking up a pair of wins. Delta (MI) stayed at No. 1 with a 6-0 start to the season. Genesee (NY) collected the No. 7 start after a 4-0 posting.
DIII Men's Soccer
The team to beat, Dallas-Richland (TX) topped the NJCAA DIII Men's Soccer poll with a 3-0-1 record. Rock Valley (IL) and Mohawk Valley (NY) improved on the week to No. 3 and No. 4, with Illinois Valley at No. 10.
DI Volleyball
The third week of the NJCAA DI Volleyball poll kept Iowa Western at No. 1 with a 7-0 record. Florida SouthWestern's win over Miami Dade propelled them to No. 2 and Butler (KS) defeated all opponents in three straight sets to take No. 16.
DII Volleyball
Unbeaten Iowa Central added three wins to its record to stand 15-0 and atop the NJCAA DII Volleyball poll. Cowley (KS) moved to 11-0 and the No. 2 spot this week. Johnson County (KS) jumped to No. 3 at 8-2 and St. Johns River (FL), Chandler-Gilbert (AZ), and Roane State (TN) entered the top-20 for the first time this season.
DIII Volleyball
In the latest NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll, Rock Valley (IL) remained up top with a 14-5 record. Owens (OH) held strong at No. 2 and Central Lakes (MN) improved a spot to No. 4. College of DuPage (IL) earned the No. 7 place this week, the school's first ranked recording this season.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Monday, September 20, with men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and DI and DIII football.
