NJCAA Rankings Include Women's Volleyball, Men's and Women's Soccer and Football

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the third week of rankings for DI, DII and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the second week of rankings for DI and DIII football.

Below is a summary of the rankings from Monday's announcement:

DI Football

Snow (UT) snatched the No. 1 spot in the NJCAA DI Football poll for the second consecutive week after a 2-0 start. Kilgore (TX) moved to No. 3 and Mississippi Gulf Coast broke into the top-five. In-state foes, Jones (MS) and Lackawanna (MS), earn positions on the rankings at No. 10 and No. 15, respectively.

DIII Football

College of DuPage (IL) dropped a spot this week to No. 2, with Nassau (NY) at the helm of the NJCAA DIII Football poll. Itasca (MN) and North Dakota SCS held on to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Hudson Valley (NY) received votes this week.

DI Women's Soccer

In the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll, 5-0 Tyler (TX) held onto No. 1 and Snow (UT) clinched the No. 2 spot. Salt Lake (UT) owned the No. 3 spot and Butler (KS) broke into the top-10.

DI Men's Soccer