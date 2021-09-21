NJCAA rankings include women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer, football

DI Volleyball

The fourth week of the NJCAA DI Volleyball knocked Iowa Western out of the No. 1 spot as Florida SouthWestern's took over. The Reivers dropped to No. 2 after a loss to Butler (KS), as Snow (UT) took No. 4 and Miami Dade (FL) earned No. 5.

DII Volleyball

Unbeaten Iowa Central added five wins to its record to post a nice 20-0 record atop the NJCAA DII Volleyball poll. Cowley (KS) improved to 16-0 with five more wins this week and Johnson County (KS) fell out of the top-five. Highland (KS) jumped up four spots to No. 9 after a win over Johnson County.

DIII Volleyball

The NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll voted Rock Valley (IL) at No. 1 with another win on their record of 15-5. Owens (OH) kept on at No. 2 and Central Lakes (MN) tied with Rochester (MN) for the No. 4 spot. Finger Lakes (NY) entered the poll for the first time at No. 8.

The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Sept. 27, with men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and DI and DIII football.

ABOUT THE NJCAA

Since 1938, the NJCAA has served as the nation’s premier governing body for two-year collegiate athletics, providing student-athletes opportunities to prepare, compete, succeed and achieve in their academic and athletic disciplines. The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States with over 500 member schools in 44 states. Each year over 3,400 teams compete in 28 different sports across multiple divisions in the NJCAA and the organization sponsors 52 national championship events and sanctioned bowl games.