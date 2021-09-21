NJCAA rankings include women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer, football

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the fourth week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the third week of rankings for DI and DIII football.
Below is a summary of the Sept. 20 rankings
DI Football
Snow (UT) remained on top at No. 1 in the NJCAA DI Football poll for the third consecutive week after adding another win to its record. Kilgore (TX) moved to No. 2 after a victory over Northeastern Oklahoma. Jones (MS) earned the No. 9 spot and Coffeyville (KS) dropped a place to No. 10. This week, Tyler (TX) received votes.
DIII Football
College of DuPage (IL) remained at No. 2 this week, with Nassau (NY) in the No. 1 spot of the NJCAA DIII Football poll. North Dakota SCS shifted up to No. 3, with Itasca (IL) at No. 4. Rochester (MN) claimed the No. 5 spot with a 3-1 record.
DI Women's Soccer
In the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll, 8-0 Tyler (TX) held onto No. 1 with three added wins and Snow (UT) held on at No. 2. Indian Hills (IA) moved into the No. 10 spot and the preceding nine teams remain the same. Utah State Eastern entered the poll at No. 19.
DI Men's Soccer
The fourth week of the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer poll kept Salt Lake (UT) at the helm and Iowa Western at No. 2. Tyler (TX) remained at No. 3 and undefeated, while Lewis and Clark (IL) entered the rankings at No. 17 with a 5-2 start on the season.
DII Women's Soccer
Heartland (IL) was voted the No. 1 team in the latest NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll with two added wins to its record. Jones (MS) improved to No. 2 and Waubonsee (IL) No. 3. Scottsdale (AZ) jumped a whopping eight spots to No. 8 this week.
DII Men's Soccer
CCBC Essex (MD) dropped to No. 3 this week after earning the No. 1 spot last week in the NJCAA DII Men's Soccer poll, allowing Pima (AZ) to sneak into the top spot. Prairie State (IL) kept improving and took the No. 2 spot, with Pearl River (MS) appearing in the top-five.
DIII Women's Soccer
The latest NJCAA DIII Women's Soccer poll saw Mountain View (TX) in the top-five with two wins and RCSJ-Gloucester (NJ) in the No. 2 spot again. Delta (MI) held strong on top and Mohawk Valley (NY) stayed steady at No. 4 after an undefeated week.
DIII Men's Soccer
Dallas-Richland (TX) stayed untouchable in the latest NJCAA DIII Men's Soccer poll at 5-0-1. Herkimer (NY) received the No. 2 spot and Madison (NY) jumped from receiving votes to No. 6 after a big win over Rock Valley (IL).
DI Volleyball
The fourth week of the NJCAA DI Volleyball knocked Iowa Western out of the No. 1 spot as Florida SouthWestern's took over. The Reivers dropped to No. 2 after a loss to Butler (KS), as Snow (UT) took No. 4 and Miami Dade (FL) earned No. 5.
DII Volleyball
Unbeaten Iowa Central added five wins to its record to post a nice 20-0 record atop the NJCAA DII Volleyball poll. Cowley (KS) improved to 16-0 with five more wins this week and Johnson County (KS) fell out of the top-five. Highland (KS) jumped up four spots to No. 9 after a win over Johnson County.
DIII Volleyball
The NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll voted Rock Valley (IL) at No. 1 with another win on their record of 15-5. Owens (OH) kept on at No. 2 and Central Lakes (MN) tied with Rochester (MN) for the No. 4 spot. Finger Lakes (NY) entered the poll for the first time at No. 8.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Sept. 27, with men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and DI and DIII football.
