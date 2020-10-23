NJCAA recently announced 2020-21 eligibility status for student-athletes

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA Board of Regents met Oct. 22 to discuss NJCAA student-athlete eligibility for the 2020-21 academic year. Following the Board of Regents’ vote, all 2020-21 NJCAA sport seasons including the fall, winter and spring seasons will not count towards student-athlete eligibility. The eligibility relief is provided to all NJCAA student-athletes regardless of sport season participation in the 2020-21 academic year.

"The Board of Regents feels this decision is best for the success and well-being of our student-athletes and member colleges at this time," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "There is no right answer to this challenge and situation, but as an association, we are going to support the eligibility of all our student-athletes to help them succeed in their academic and athletic careers.”

Returning student-athletes will be considered “non-counters” for letter of intent and NJCAA eligibility purposes. The NJCAA Eligibility Committee will continue to review and evaluate the impact of the blanket waiver on eligibility requirements.