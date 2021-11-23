NJCAA releases fall sports rankings for week 12

DI Men's Basketball The third week of the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll had Hutchinson (KS) jump four spots ahead to No. 5. Salt Lake (UT), John A. Logan (IL) and Kilgore (TX) stayed put behind the Blue Dragons. Chipola (FL) improved a place to No. 4, while Eastern Florida State dropped to No. 7.

DII Women's Basketball The NJCAA DII Women's Basketball poll left Kirkwood (IA) on top at 7-0 and 8-0 Johnson County (KS) in the No. 2 spot, once again. Lincoln Land (IL) went undefeated to improve two spots into the top-five. Bryant and Stratton (WI) jumped up three spots to No 14, while Iowa Central re-entered the rankings at No. 20.

DII Men's Basketball In the latest NJCAA DII Men's Basketball poll, Kirkwood (IA) added two more wins to its record to stand at 5-0 and in No. 1. Mott (MI) was voted No. 2 at 3-0 and Iowa Western used a winning week to improve four spots to No. 8. Henry Ford (MI), Lansing (MI), and South Arkansas took home spots 18 through 20.

DIII Women's Basketball In the NJCAA DIII Women's Basketball poll, Owens (OH) held onto the No. 1 spot and Rock Valley (IL) was voted No. 2 once again. Rochester (MN) was voted No. 3, while Anoka Ramsey (MN) moved up three spots to No. 6, and RCSJ-Gloucester entered the rankings at No. 10.