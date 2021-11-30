NJCAA releases most recent national basketball polls

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the fourth week of rankings for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball. See which teams notched a spot on the list in the latest polls.
Below is a summary of the rankings from the Nov. 29 announcement:
DI Women's Basketball Northwest Florida State held onto the No. 1 spot in the latest NJCAA DI Women's Basketball poll, with Chipola (FL), Jones (MS), and Three Rivers (MO) still in the following three spots, respectively. Shelton State (AL) and Butler (KS) each improved three spots, while Eastern Arizona, Gulf Coast State (FL), and Independence (KS) all entered the rankings after receiving votes.
DI Men's Basketball The fourth week of the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll saw Salt Lake (UT) on top at 8-0, while Kilgore (TX), Chipola (FL), and Hutchinson (KS) all move up one spot as John A. Logan drops to No. 5. Southern Idaho leaps ten spots to the top-15 at No. 13.
DII Women's Basketball The NJCAA DII Women's Basketball poll voted Kirkwood (IA), 7-0, as the No. 1 team once again, with Johnson County (KS) in the No. 2 spot. Bryant and Stratton (WI), Morton (IL), and Parkland (IL) each improve a spot this week.
DII Men's Basketball Mott (MI) earned the new No. 1 spot in the latest NJCAA DII Men's Basketball poll, followed by South Suburban (IL) and Johnson County (KS). Lakeland (OH) used a strong week of play to jump four spots to No. 7 and Pima (AZ) was voted No. 11.
DIII Women's Basketball In the NJCAA DIII Women's Basketball poll, Owens (OH) was voted the No. 1 team once again, with Rochester (MN) and Anoka Ramsey (MN) in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, knocking Rock Valley (IL) to No. 5. Monroe-Bronx (NY) moved up a spot to claim No. 4 after being 6-0.
DIII Men's Basketball The top-five of the NJCAA DIII Men's Basketball poll saw no changes this week. Herkimer (NY) was voted No. 1, Nassau (NY) at No. 2, and Montgomery County (PA) kept No. 3. Brookdale (NJ) and Central Lakes (MN) entered the poll at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released Dec. 6, with the fifth week of rankings for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball.