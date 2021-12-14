NJCAA releases week six rankings for men's and women's basketball

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the sixth week of rankings for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball as the season heats up. See which teams earned a spot on the list in the latest and final polls of 2021.

Below is a summary of the rankings from the Dec. 13 announcement:

DI Women's Basketball The top-two teams of the NJCAA DI Women's Basketball poll held strong, with Northwest Florida State and Chipola (FL) sitting at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Three Rivers (MO) snatched the No. 3 spot, improving a place, with Trinity Valley (TX) up a handful to No. 4. Eastern Florida State was voted No. 24.

DI Men's Basketball A pair of unbeaten squads topped the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll this week, with Salt Lake (UT) and Kilgore (TX) at the helm. John A. Logan (IL) shifted up two spots to No. 3 and Dodge City (KS) up five spots to No. 5. Northeast Mississippi rounded-out the rankings at No. 25.