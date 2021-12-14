NJCAA releases week six rankings for men's and women's basketball

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the sixth week of rankings for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball as the season heats up. See which teams earned a spot on the list in the latest and final polls of 2021.
Below is a summary of the rankings from the Dec. 13 announcement:
DI Women's Basketball The top-two teams of the NJCAA DI Women's Basketball poll held strong, with Northwest Florida State and Chipola (FL) sitting at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Three Rivers (MO) snatched the No. 3 spot, improving a place, with Trinity Valley (TX) up a handful to No. 4. Eastern Florida State was voted No. 24.
DI Men's Basketball A pair of unbeaten squads topped the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll this week, with Salt Lake (UT) and Kilgore (TX) at the helm. John A. Logan (IL) shifted up two spots to No. 3 and Dodge City (KS) up five spots to No. 5. Northeast Mississippi rounded-out the rankings at No. 25.
DII Women's Basketball Illinois Central entered the top-five in the most recent NJCAA DII Women's Basketball poll. Bryant and Stratton (WI) went 2-0 on the week to pick up a No. 10 spot. Lincoln Land (IL) jumped to No. 4 this week, while Iowa Central collected No. 18.
DII Men's Basketball Mott (MI) earned the No. 1 spot in the latest NJCAA DII Men's Basketball poll. South Suburban (IL) received the No. 2 vote and Johnson County (KS) picked up No. 3. Orange County (NY) jumped up eight spots to No. 12 and Pima (AZ) improved three spots to break the top-10 at No. 9.
DIII Women's Basketball There were no changes to the top-10 of the NJCAA DIII Women's Basketball poll, however after a two-win week, St. Cloud Tech (MN) moved up two spots to No. 13. North Country (NY) and in-state foe Hostos (NY) clocked-in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.
DIII Men's Basketball Riverland (MN), Herkimer (NY), and Rochester (MN) all improved one spot each in the latest NJCAA DIII Men's Basketball poll. Montgomery County (PA) held onto No. 1 and has an unblemished record of 15-0. Atlantic Cape (NJ), Rock Valley (IL), and Genesee (NY) were among schools selected as receiving votes.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released Jan. 3, with the seventh week of polls for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball.