NJCAA releases weekly national basketball rankings

CHARLOTTE, NC – The NJCAA National Office released the seventh week of rankings for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball to begin 2022.

Below is a summary of the rankings from Monday's announcement:

DI Women's Basketball Northwest Florida State held onto the No. 1 spot in the first NJCAA DI Women's Basketball poll of the year, followed by new No. 2 Three Rivers (MO). Salt Lake (UT) entered the poll this week and Eastern Arizona improved from No. 21 to No. 15.

DI Men's Basketball Jones (MS) and East Mississippi both improve three spots in the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll this week, while 17-0 Salt Lake (UT) stayed on top. Kilgore (TX) and John A. Logan (IL) received No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Indian River State (FL) was voted No. 12 and College of Southern Idaho dropped three to No. 13.

DII Women's Basketball Undefeated Johnson County (KS) was voted the No. 1 team in the latest NJCAA DII Women's Basketball poll, followed by Kirkwood (IA) and Illinois Central. Parkland (IL), Iowa Central, and Sullivan County (NY) completed the top-20 this week.