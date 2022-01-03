NJCAA releases weekly national basketball rankings

CHARLOTTE, NC – The NJCAA National Office released the seventh week of rankings for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball to begin 2022.
Below is a summary of the rankings from Monday's announcement:
DI Women's Basketball Northwest Florida State held onto the No. 1 spot in the first NJCAA DI Women's Basketball poll of the year, followed by new No. 2 Three Rivers (MO). Salt Lake (UT) entered the poll this week and Eastern Arizona improved from No. 21 to No. 15.
DI Men's Basketball Jones (MS) and East Mississippi both improve three spots in the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll this week, while 17-0 Salt Lake (UT) stayed on top. Kilgore (TX) and John A. Logan (IL) received No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Indian River State (FL) was voted No. 12 and College of Southern Idaho dropped three to No. 13.
DII Women's Basketball Undefeated Johnson County (KS) was voted the No. 1 team in the latest NJCAA DII Women's Basketball poll, followed by Kirkwood (IA) and Illinois Central. Parkland (IL), Iowa Central, and Sullivan County (NY) completed the top-20 this week.
DII Men's Basketball 11-0 Mott (MI) earned the No. 1 spot again in the latest NJCAA DII Men's Basketball poll. South Suburban (IL) stayed put in the No. 2 spot, while Milwaukee Area Tech (WI) improved to No. 3. Raritan Valley (NJ) clinched the No. 20 spot with a 12-2 record.
DIII Women's Basketball The top-five of the NJCAA DIII Women's Basketball poll saw no changes, with Owens (OH) at the helm. St. Cloud Tech (MN), Dallas College-Cedar Valley (TX), and Northampton (PA) rounded-out the top-15. Herkimer (NY), Western Tech (WI), and Riverland (MN) were among teams that received votes.
DIII Men's Basketball Onondaga (NY) claimed the No. 1 spot of the NJCAA DIII Men's Basketball poll, followed by Herkimer (NY), Montgomery County (PA), and Dallas College-North Lake (TX). Sandhills (NC), Rock Valley (IL), and Central Lakes (MN) rounded out the top-15.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released Jan. 10, with the eighth week of polls for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball.