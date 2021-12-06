NJCAA releases weekly rankings for men's and women's basketball

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the fifth week of rankings for all three divisions of men's and women's basketball as the season heats up. See which teams earned a spot on the list in the latest polls.

Below is a summary of the rankings from Monday's announcement:

DI Women's Basketball The top-five teams of the NJCAA DI Women's Basketball poll stayed put, with 9-0 Northwest Florida State on top. Chipola (FL), Jones (MS), Three Rivers (MO), and New Mexico found spots on the poll again. Trinity Valley (TX) and Georgia Highlands each improved a place to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Western Nebraska slid up a spot to land at No. 10.

DI Men's Basketball The NJCAA DI Men's Basketball poll saw no changes to the top-five and 10-0 Salt Lake (UT) held strong at No. 1. Dodge City (KS) and Colby (KS) each moved into the top-10. East Mississippi entered the rankings at No. 23 and Brunswick (NC) improved four places to No. 21.