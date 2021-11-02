NJCAA weekly rankings released for fall sports

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the tenth and final week of rankings for DI, and DII women's volleyball, along with DI and DII men's and women's soccer rankings. In addition to these, the national office released the ninth week of rankings for DI and DIII football with men's and women's basketball rankings returning next week.
DI Football For the first time since week 1, 7-2 Northwest Mississippi enters the top-five after a four-game win streak in the latest NJCAA DI Football poll. East Mississippi and Iowa Western hold the top-two spots with unblemished records and Jones (MS) improved a spot to earn No. 3.
DIII Football In the most recent NJCAA DIII Football poll, Nassau (NY) remained in the No. 1 spot, while Itasca (MN) improved to No. 2. North Dakota SCS dropped to No. 4 and DuPage (IL) improved to No. 3. Minnesota State entered the top-five, bumping out Louisburg (NC).
DI Women's Soccer In the last NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll, Tyler remained victorious on top and Eastern Florida State improved to No. 2. Navarro (TX) and Casper (WY) made leaps on the leaderboard after successful weeks. Barton (KS) and South Georgia State rounded-out the top-20.
DI Men's Soccer The final NJCAA DI Men's Soccer poll saw Arizona Western in the top-five and the top-three the same with Salt Lake (UT) on top, now 15-0. Montgomery (MD) entered the poll at No. 16, with Iowa Western and Murray State (OK) receiving votes.
DII Women's Soccer 15-0 Heartland (IL) added two more wins to its perfect record to capture the No. 1 spot in the NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll. Jones (MS) held onto No. 2, while Waubonsee (IL) and Allen County (KS) take four and five. Pima (AZ) claimed the NJCAA Region 1 title and as a result improved five spots to No. 6.
DII Men's Soccer In the NJCAA DII Men's Soccer poll, CCBC Essex (MD) held strong in the No. 1 spot after punching a ticket to the national tournament. Triton (IL) jumped 10 spots to No. 9 after breaking into the top-20 last week, and Mississippi Gulf Coast took the No. 15 place on the board.
DI Volleyball The NJCAA DI Volleyball poll saw Florida SouthWestern and Blinn (TX) steady at the top of the rankings. The rest of the top-five held strong, while Northeastern (CO) improved three spots to No. 13 and Utah State Eastern slid up a place to No. 8.
DII Volleyball Cowley earned the No. 1 spot in the final NJCAA DII Volleyball poll with an impressive 36-0 record. Kirkwood (IA) and Chandler-Gilbert (AZ) saw success this week, improving to No. 10 and No. 11, respectively. Cape Fear (NC) and Central (NE) rounded-out the top-20.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Nov. 8, with DI and DIII football, as well as all three divisions of men's and women's basketball.