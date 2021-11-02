NJCAA weekly rankings released for fall sports

DII Women's Soccer 15-0 Heartland (IL) added two more wins to its perfect record to capture the No. 1 spot in the NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll. Jones (MS) held onto No. 2, while Waubonsee (IL) and Allen County (KS) take four and five. Pima (AZ) claimed the NJCAA Region 1 title and as a result improved five spots to No. 6.

DII Men's Soccer In the NJCAA DII Men's Soccer poll, CCBC Essex (MD) held strong in the No. 1 spot after punching a ticket to the national tournament. Triton (IL) jumped 10 spots to No. 9 after breaking into the top-20 last week, and Mississippi Gulf Coast took the No. 15 place on the board.

DI Volleyball The NJCAA DI Volleyball poll saw Florida SouthWestern and Blinn (TX) steady at the top of the rankings. The rest of the top-five held strong, while Northeastern (CO) improved three spots to No. 13 and Utah State Eastern slid up a place to No. 8.

DII Volleyball Cowley earned the No. 1 spot in the final NJCAA DII Volleyball poll with an impressive 36-0 record. Kirkwood (IA) and Chandler-Gilbert (AZ) saw success this week, improving to No. 10 and No. 11, respectively. Cape Fear (NC) and Central (NE) rounded-out the top-20.

The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Nov. 8, with DI and DIII football, as well as all three divisions of men's and women's basketball.