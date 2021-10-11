NJCAA weekly rankings released for fall sports

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the seventh week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the sixth week of rankings for DI and DIII football.
Below is a summary of the rankings from Oct. 11:
DI Football | Jones (MS) took over at No. 1 in the latest NJCAA DI Football poll, with Iowa Western at No. 2, sitting 5-0. Independence (KS) held strong at No. 3 and East Mississippi clocked-in at No. 5, to improve a place on the board.
DIII Football | In the latest NJCAA DIII Football poll, North Dakota SCS picked up its seventh win of the season to lift the Wildcats to No. 2 with Nassau (NY) still atop the list. Itasca (MN) and Louisburg (NC) rounded-out the top-five once again.
DI Women's Soccer | Indian Hills (IA) continued its climb in the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll to grab the No. 5 spot. Eastern Florida State and Hill (TX) moved up a spot as Utah State Eastern entered the week's rankings at No. 20. Seminole State (OK) claimed the No. 3 spot this week.
DI Men's Soccer | In the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer poll, 11-0 Salt Lake (UT) remained the team to beat and Tyler (TX) moved back to No. 4 as Cowley (KS) dropped back to the No. 5 team. Laramie County (WY) took the No. 6 place after picking up two wins this week.
DII Women's Soccer | Heartland (IL) and Jones (MS) held onto the top-two spots in the most recent NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll, followed by Phoenix (AZ). Holmes (MS) and South Suburban (IL) each moved up two spots and crack the top-five.
DII Men's Soccer | In the NJCAA DII Men's Soccer poll, Pima's undefeated streak kept them at No. 1 and after a strong 2-0 week, Parkland shifted up a spot to No. 5. Schoolcraft (MI) cracked the top-20 for the second time this season.
DIII Women's Soccer | The latest NJCAA DIII Women's Soccer poll moved Brookdale (NJ) into the top-five with an upset over RCSJ-Gloucester (NJ). Genesee (NY) moved up a spot to No. 4 and Mohawk Valley (NJ) held strong at No. 3.
DIII Men's Soccer | Dallas-Richland remained claimed the top place again in the latest NJCAA DIII Men's Soccer poll, with Genesee (NY) at No. 2. Ocean County (NJ) took the No. 9 spot after a three-win week and Rock Valley (IL) received votes.
DI Volleyball | This week there were changes to the NJCAA DI Volleyball poll with Salt Lake (UT) and Butler (KS) sliding into the top-five. Panola (TX) jumped to No. 14 from receiving votes and adding two wins to its record, while Odessa (TX) improved four spots in the rankings to No. 13. Florida Southwestern claimed the top spot again, at 17-2.
DII Volleyball | The top-five of the NJCAA DII Volleyball poll remained the same in the latest rankings with Iowa Central at the helm. St Johns River (FL) climbed three spots and cracked the top-10 for the first time this season. Lake Sumter (FL) earned the No. 17 spot after earning votes last week.
DIII Volleyball | In the latest NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll, Fulton-Montgomery (NY)moved from No. 9 to No. 5 after an undefeated start as Rock Valley (IL) earned the No. 1 spot. After receiving votes last week, RCSJ-Gloucester (NJ) and St. Cloud Tech (MN) entered the top-10.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Oct. 18 with men's and women's soccer, volleyball and DI and DIII football.
ABOUT THE NJCAA
Since 1938, the NJCAA has served as the nation’s premier governing body for two-year collegiate athletics, providing student-athletes opportunities to prepare, compete, succeed and achieve in their academic and athletic disciplines. The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States with over 500 member schools in 44 states. Each year over 3,400 teams compete in 28 different sports across multiple divisions in the NJCAA and the organization sponsors 52 national championship events and sanctioned bowl games.