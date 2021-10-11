NJCAA weekly rankings released for fall sports

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the seventh week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the sixth week of rankings for DI and DIII football.

Below is a summary of the rankings from Oct. 11:

DI Football | Jones (MS) took over at No. 1 in the latest NJCAA DI Football poll, with Iowa Western at No. 2, sitting 5-0. Independence (KS) held strong at No. 3 and East Mississippi clocked-in at No. 5, to improve a place on the board.

DIII Football | In the latest NJCAA DIII Football poll, North Dakota SCS picked up its seventh win of the season to lift the Wildcats to No. 2 with Nassau (NY) still atop the list. Itasca (MN) and Louisburg (NC) rounded-out the top-five once again.

DI Women's Soccer | Indian Hills (IA) continued its climb in the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll to grab the No. 5 spot. Eastern Florida State and Hill (TX) moved up a spot as Utah State Eastern entered the week's rankings at No. 20. Seminole State (OK) claimed the No. 3 spot this week.