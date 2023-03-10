The game is set and all of the marbles are on the table as Reidsville prepares to take on Farmville Central Jaguars in the 2A NCHSAA state title game on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said this is the place his team has prepared to be in from the start.

“It feels amazing. When you work hard and set goals and those dreams come true, it’s very exciting for you, your players, your coaches and the community,” Ross said.

RHS’s last undefeated team was in 1994 that finished with a 30-0 record in 3A play, so Ross and company are ready to follow suit.

Like Reidsville, Farmville Central (29-1) also won their regular season and conference tournament championships in 2023.

Their lone loss was to Don Bosco Prep, an elite basketball program out of Ramsey, NJ on Dec. 30, 2022 by a 79-74 margin.

Since that time, the Jaguars have reeled off 19-consecutive victories in impressive fashion, scoring over 100 points in two of those wins.

Led by senior Jah Short, who averages 23.7 points per game, Farmville Central is no one-trick pony. They have five players that average double-figures, which makes them extremely tough to defend.

In the post season, Farmville Central has been blowing out the competition. They beat Fairmont by 45 points, North Johnston (29), East Carteret by 54, South Granville (36), then overcame a third quarter one-point deficit versus Goldsboro to take a 76-67 win in the 2A NCHSAA east region finals last Saturday.

Reidsville is led by freshman point guard Dionte Neal, who is averaging 22.3 points per game and is fourth in the nation with 11.5 assists per game and the Rams have plenty of weapons as well.

Freshman power forward / center Kendre Harrison is a rim protector-slash rim-rocker that is averaging 21.9 points and more than 15 rebounds per game and can launch the opposition’s shots into the stands. For a big man, he’s quick, can handle the ball and has finesse.

In addition, senior guard Amari Baggett averages double-figures at 13.2 points per game. He also posts an average of 3.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals for a player that led the Mid-State 2A Conference in steals in 2022-2023.

Al Lee, Landon Denny, Jerrel Wilson have also proven to be guys that can post double-digits on any given night. Don’t turn your back on Tamir Johnson either. Not only is a lock-down defender, but he can put points on the board as well.

Ross, who will coach in his first state title game, says it is business as usual going into the championship.

“We haven’t changed anything. We went through our normal progression of how we practice. We always practice hard. Obviously we’ve put in some things that are specific for Farmville Central to try to stop what they do and try to do some things that we think we can do well to execute against them as far as what they try to do defensively. Our approach has been what it has been all year. We are preparing for the next game and that next game just happens to be the state championship,” Ross said.

The coach said a huge venue doesn’t intimidate his team.

“It just changes the level of excitement that my guys have in anticipation of playing Saturday. It is a dream come true for any young person to play at the Dean Smith Center or what they call the Dean Dome, but as far as the big stage, my guys aren’t afraid of that at all. We’ve played in front of huge crowds all year. They are excited about it and looking forward to it and showing the entire state what Reidsville basketball is all about,” Ross said.

Tip is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.