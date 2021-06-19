No. Pack9 Opens World Series with 10-4 win over Stanford

Stanford ace Brendan Beck (9-1, 2.96 ERA entering the game), gave up three hits and two runs in a 20-pitch first inning.

After Johnston started his day with a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 first inning, the Pack tacked on another run in the top of the second. Mensik reached on a two-base error, and Tyler McDonough drove him in with a two-out single for a 3-0 lead.

Johnston retired the first eight batters he faced before allowing a four-pitch walk in the bottom of the third, but got a fly out to keep the score 3-0 through three.

The Pack once again extended the lead in the fourth, as Devonte Brown led off the inning with the Pack's second home run to right-center field. After a double steal put runners on second and third with two outs, Butler came through once again with a two-run single to plate two more and extend the lead to 6-0.

Stanford's first hit of the game came in the fourth inning, as Tim Tawa led off with a home run to plate the first run for the Cardinal.

The score remained 6-1 until the bottom of the seventh inning as Christian Robinson hit a two-run home run to cut the Pack's lead to 6-3. After another pair of Cardinal hits, the Pack went to Justice out of the bullpen.