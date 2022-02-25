North Buncombe light’s-out shooting leads to win over Rockingham

WEAVERVILLE – North Buncombe came as advertised as they powered to an impressive 70-53 victory over Rockingham in the second round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Feb. 24.
After the two teams battled to an 11-11 tie at the end of the first quarter, the momentum started to turn in North Buncombe’s favor as Karlyn Pickens started to heat up in the high post. Rockingham did a good job defending down low, but Pickens was able to consistently make shots, mostly with the mid-range jumpers over the top as she tallied 13 of her teams 21 points in the second period.
Meanwhile, a pair of 3-pointers by Juana Rojas, another by Kaylin Newman and a pair of buckets in the post by Skyler Fowler helped keep the Lady Cougars close trailing 32-25 at the half.
Rojas’ hot-shooting touch continued in the third quarter as she knocked down two more triples, but it was hard to counter North Buncombe’s trio of 3’s by Devon Davis and another by Alison Childress which extended the lead to 54-41 heading into the fourth period.
In the first few minutes of the final frame, Rockingham was able to cut the lead down to three possessions, but a turnover and a corner 3-pointer by the Lady Black Hawks sparked another run and RCHS just didn’t have time to recover.
Ultimately, the Lady Black Hawks just had too much balanced scoring to contend with as four players scored in double figures while North Buncombe combined to hit a whopping eight 3-pointers over the course of the night.
“They might be one of the more complete teams we have played. If you hit eight 3-pointers, that plays a massive roll and can really turn a game around. In the first half, we did a good job defensively. They got some good looks, but in the second half we felt like we had to key on Pickens because of the game she was having inside and we gave up some outside looks and they knocked them down,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.
Pickens led North Buncombe with a game-high 25 points. Kadence Penley added 15, Davis had 13 and Childress scored 11.
Rojas had a strong night as well for RCHS with 22 points, including four 3-pointers while Fowler added 14 and a night where seven Lady Cougars players scored.
Four RCHS seniors including Olivia Rebb, Grace Matthews, Maggie Hester and Morgan Plaster played their last high school basketball game.
“I told them after the game, the season has concluded, but 21 wins is a heck of an accomplishment. Don’t get me wrong, I’m disappointed, but I love our kids and the effort we gave all year. Only one team is going to end with a win and it wasn’t us. What you have to realize is that everything comes to an end at some point and it is all about what you learn. I’m confident that my four seniors are going to do well at anything they choose to do. They have been a vital part of this program. This is the first group that has been with me since their freshmen to senior year as the head coach. Whether this group was a member of the JV team or played varsity as freshmen, they were a part of my program and they hold a special place in my heart,” said Wall.
Rockingham closed out the 2021-2022 season at 21-5. With the win, North Buncombe (21-6) advances to play Parkwood (22-6) in the third round of the playoffs Feb. 26.
BOX SCORE
NB 11 21 22 16 70
RC 11 14 16 12 53
Rockingham 44, Lake Norman 41
WENTWORTH – Trailing 10 points in the third quarter, things weren’t looking good for No. 15 seed Rockingham, but the Lady Cougars finally started getting back to basics and rallied for a 44-41 victory over No. 18 Lake Norman Charter in the first round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.
Lady Knights senior point guard Marissa Sorvillo had the hot-hand throughout the first half beginning with three first quarter 3-pointers. Lake Norman Charter also had success on the break with scores by Sorvillo, Jade Taylor, Brooklin Leak and Julia Zelando which helped extend the lead to 16-7 at the end of the opening frame.
The Lady Cougars didn’t do themselves any favors in the early going with a handful of self-inflicted turnovers that gave the Knights additional scoring opportunities while Lake Norman’s defense did a good job of contesting shots.
Juana Rojas led Rockingham throughout the first half after knocking down a 3-pointer and Kaylin Newman hit another as Sorvillo continued to keep her team out front with a 22-14 at the half. Even though offense was hard to find, there was some good news for Rockingham during that span as they cut down on the turnovers and held the rest of the team, with the exception of Sorvillo, scoreless in the second quarter.
The Lady Cougars defense continued to tightened the screws, as RCHS got a huge boost from Addison Gregson, who caught fire and scored 11 points in the third period. In addition, a pair of buckets by Skyler Fowler in the post as well as scores by Rojas put Rockingham in the driver’s seat for the first time with a 32-26 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Even though the Lady Knights got it back to a one-possession game, a 3-pointer by Newman and additional scores by Gregson and Rojas helped close out the victory.
“We just had to get back to playing our kind of basketball. We didn’t do that in the first half. Let’s face it, when you can’t score, it makes everything look bad and we only had 14 points in the first half and I don’t consider that scoring. I think they had 10 points in transition in the first half and we were just out of sync. We had to remind them at halftime that this was a win-or-go-home game and I thought that in the second half we got back to playing our brand of basketball. I think we were a little tense at first, but once we got things going, it was a big confidence boost. It was a great atmosphere. That’s one of the things I love about Rockingham is that the fans come out and really get behind you and that’s a blessing,” RCHS head coach Jesse Wall said.