North Buncombe light’s-out shooting leads to win over Rockingham

“They might be one of the more complete teams we have played. If you hit eight 3-pointers, that plays a massive roll and can really turn a game around. In the first half, we did a good job defensively. They got some good looks, but in the second half we felt like we had to key on Pickens because of the game she was having inside and we gave up some outside looks and they knocked them down,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.

“I told them after the game, the season has concluded, but 21 wins is a heck of an accomplishment. Don’t get me wrong, I’m disappointed, but I love our kids and the effort we gave all year. Only one team is going to end with a win and it wasn’t us. What you have to realize is that everything comes to an end at some point and it is all about what you learn. I’m confident that my four seniors are going to do well at anything they choose to do. They have been a vital part of this program. This is the first group that has been with me since their freshmen to senior year as the head coach. Whether this group was a member of the JV team or played varsity as freshmen, they were a part of my program and they hold a special place in my heart,” said Wall.