North Carolina announces 2023 football schedule

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina will play seven home games, one neutral-site game and four home games as the ACC announced the 2023 football schedule on Monday. The home slate is highlighted by non-conference match-ups with App State and Minnesota and ACC games with Duke, Miami, Syracuse and Virginia. Game times and TV information will be available at a later date.

Carolina will open the season, as they did to open Mack Brown’s second stint at UNC, with a neutral-site contest against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Tar Heels hold a 35-20-4 series lead over the Gamecocks.

UNC will kickoff its home slate when it hosts App State on Saturday, Sept. 9. This will be the third game in the last five years between the two in-state foes. The Mountaineers won in Kenan Stadium in 2019, while the Tar Heels returned the favor in Boone last season.

Carolina welcomes Minnesota to Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16 for the first leg of a home-and-home series. This is the first meeting between the Tar Heels and the Golden Gophers.

The Tar Heels will play their first true road game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 23, when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers. UNC is 7-2 against Pitt since they joined the ACC, including a 42-24 victory last season in Chapel Hill.

Following an open date on Sept. 30, Carolina will host three consecutive home games against Syracuse (Oct. 7), Miami (Oct. 14) and Virginia (Oct. 21). The Tar Heels and Orange have only met six times previously with each program winning three. UNC is currently on a four-game winning streak against Miami, which is the longest streak for either team in series history. The South’s Oldest Rivalry returns to Chapel Hill with Carolina holding a 66-57-4 edge over Virginia, including two consecutive victories for the Tar Heels.

On Sept. 28, UNC will head to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech followed by a home date with Campbell on Nov. 4.

UNC will look to extend its four-game winning streak against Duke when it hosts the Blue Devils on Nov. 11 for Senior Day. Carolina leads the overall series 65-40-4.

The Tar Heels will finish the regular season with two consecutive games on the road. UNC plays at Clemson on Nov. 18 for the first time since the 2014 season. Then, on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 25), Carolina will head to Raleigh looking to improve on its 68-38-6 series lead over NC State.

Full 2023 Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. App State

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 23: at Pitt

Saturday, Sept. 30: Open

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Miami

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Campbell

Saturday, Nov. 11: vs. Duke

Saturday, Nov. 18: at Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 25: at NC State