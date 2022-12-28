North Carolina baseball legends to attend Reidsville First Pitch fundraiser next month

The Reidsville baseball team is planning a special fundraising dinner with guest speakers College Baseball Hall of Fame Coach Mike Fox, former MLB journeyman Scott Bankhead and former Elon player and local minister Lance Cole to the Reidsville Elks Lodge on Feb. 25.

The event will give fans and supporters not only a chance to meet the speakers, but the Reidsville players and coaches for the upcoming 2023 season as well.

The Rams had been planning to put together a special fundraising event for several months, but didn’t have any speakers locked down until November.

Fox was the North Carolina head baseball coach for 22 seasons and is considered one of the nation’s most successful college coaches after leading the Tar Heels to seven College World Series appearances, including four consecutive from 2006 to 2009. Over his 37-year head coaching career, he compiled a remarkable 1,487–547–5 record. Fox was welcomed into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

A fortuitous chance encounter with Reidsville assistant coach Heath Benfield on a vacation set the wheels in motion to bring Fox in as a speaker.

Benfield bumped into Fox at the beach, recognized him and struck up a conversation. Like Fox, Benfield is a North Carolina alumnus and so they just started talking baseball and kind of formed a relationship. Coach Fox told him about a fundraising dinner that they did at Carolina, so Benfield reached out to him about speaking at the Rams First Pitch Dinner and he immediately accepted.

Reidsville head baseball coach Marc Tuttle has a long-standing relationship with Bankhead. He attended the camp as a player and continues to teams to the camp to this day.

Bankhead, a Reidsville alumnus, earned a scholarship at North Carolina and would go on to pitch for Team USA in the 1984 Olympic Games, winning a Silver Medal.

After college, he played in Major League Baseball with Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees from 1986-1995.

In 1998, Bankhead founded and currently manages operations at the North Carolina Baseball Academy located in Greensboro. The academy, which helps serious players improve in all facets of the game, is generally recognized as one of the top training facilities on the east coast.

Tuttle also has a relationship with Cole and when he was extended an invitation to speak at the First Pitch event, he jumped at the chance to join the panel.

Cole pitched at Asheboro High School and then continued his collegiate career on the mound on a scholarship at Elon University. He played all four years, including in 2006 when they were ranked No. 25 in the nation. He is currently the pastor at Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church.

Tuttle said he is excited for the community to come out and enjoy the festivities and meet the panel and the 2023 team. He also looks forward to his players having a chance to being exposed to so many baseball greats.

Table sponsorship is available for $100, which includes two tickets. Tickets are $30 each.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner and dessert served at 7 p.m. The meal is being prepared by Caterfest of Reidsville.

Each ticket will be entered into a raffle with the option to purchase additional raffle tickets for a silent auction.