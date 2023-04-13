The North Carolina Coaches Association released its 2023 East-West All-Star football rosters on Friday.

Players for the All-Star game, to be played on July 19 at Grimsley, were nominated by their coaches and then chosen by the game’s coaches. The game takes place in conjunction with a coaches clinic and features only graduating seniors.

Beginning next school year, the game will be played the weekend after state championship games in December, with the thought that more top players will participate before enrolling in colleges.

Here is the list of players and coaches representing the Piedmont Triad, all members of the West team.

Players: Eric Ainsworth (Eastern Guilford), Deshawn Cuyler (Ragsdale), Michael Godette (Northwest Guilford), Jonathan Legrant (West Forsyth), Nick Martin (East Forsyth), Christopher McCorkle (Walkertown), Gavin Moore (Morehead), Alejandro Morillon-Garcia (West Forsyth), Joshua Nolan (Glenn), Nashaun Price (Reidsville), William Purvis III (Davie County), Derrick Richardson (East Forsyth), Jalill Rogers (Reagan), Spencer Schaper (Reagan), Brodie Smith (Davie County), Khalil Stimpson (Grimsley)

Coaches: Josh McGee (assistant, Reagan), Norman Weeks (assistant, Grimsley)