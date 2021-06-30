North Carolina Sports Hall will induct 11 figures later this year

Bobby Purcell – A former longtime executive director of the Wolfpack Club and now a special assistant to the athletic director, Purcell has served in several capacities since joining the N.C. State University athletics department staff in 1981. He served as an assistant football coach and recruiting coordinator under Monte Kiffin, Tom Reed, and Dick Sheridan. At the Wolfpack Club, he oversaw the construction of the Murphy Football Center and Vaughn Towers, as well as the funding of nearly 300 student-athlete scholarships annually.

Judy Rose - The former director of athletics for 28 years at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Rose became the third female to serve as the athletic director of an NCAA Division I program when she accepted the position in 1990. In 1999-2000, she became the first female to serve on the prestigious NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. Chief among her accomplishments with the university was the overall growth of the 49ers athletics department, culminating with the unveiling of the school’s football program in 2013.