North Forsyth picks up win over Reidsville in Rams opener

Reidsville closed the gap in the third at 45-40 to get the Vikings lead down to two possessions heading into the fourth period.

Rams senior guard Cam Peoples made things interesting after knocking down a big 3-pointer to tie the game at 45-45. But North Forsyth regained the lead with the clock winding down and Reidsville was forced to foul. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Vikings made enough free throws in the closing moments to lock down the victory.

It was most certainly a physical game as evidenced by the number of trips to the free throw line by both teams over the course of the night. The Vikings had 33 attempts and cashed in on 21 of those shots. Meanwhile, RHS was 16 of 30 from the charity stripe.

“I think this year it’s going to be a scoring by committee type situation. Any given night I think we may have a different leading scorer. Unfortunately for us, our problem wasn’t scoring. Our problem was the free throw line. We missed 16 free throws which is totally unacceptable at this level of basketball. If we earn the right to go to the charity stripe, we have to come through and make those free throws and if we made our free throws it would probably be a totally different outcome,” said Ross.