North Forsyth picks up win over Reidsville in Rams opener

WINSTON-SALEM – The rust was showing as the Reidsville basketball team suffered a 63-58 2A Conference 34 season opening loss to North Forsyth Friday night.
With the majority of the teams across the state already having more than half a dozen games under their collective belts, the Rams are just getting into the process of finding their rhythm and building the chemistry to put a good team on the floor.
The late start was due to more than half a dozen key players recently finishing up with football and in recent weeks, RHS is working to get up to speed.
“We came out flat, a little rusty – we are trying to get our football guys back acclimated to doing the kind of things we want to do. It was a tough environment against a new conference opponent and a tough chore. Once the game got flowing, we kind of hit our stride in the third quarter after being down a few points. Unfortunately, we came up a little short,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
It was a close one early on as the two teams ended up tied at 12-12 at the close of the first quarter.
The tide started to turn in the Vikings favor in the second frame as North Forsyth outscored the Rams 22-15 for a 34-27 lead at the half - missed shots and attempts at the line where the primary culprit for RHS.
Reidsville closed the gap in the third at 45-40 to get the Vikings lead down to two possessions heading into the fourth period.
Rams senior guard Cam Peoples made things interesting after knocking down a big 3-pointer to tie the game at 45-45. But North Forsyth regained the lead with the clock winding down and Reidsville was forced to foul. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Vikings made enough free throws in the closing moments to lock down the victory.
It was most certainly a physical game as evidenced by the number of trips to the free throw line by both teams over the course of the night. The Vikings had 33 attempts and cashed in on 21 of those shots. Meanwhile, RHS was 16 of 30 from the charity stripe.
“I think this year it’s going to be a scoring by committee type situation. Any given night I think we may have a different leading scorer. Unfortunately for us, our problem wasn’t scoring. Our problem was the free throw line. We missed 16 free throws which is totally unacceptable at this level of basketball. If we earn the right to go to the charity stripe, we have to come through and make those free throws and if we made our free throws it would probably be a totally different outcome,” said Ross.
Justin Covington led North Forsyth with 23, Nasir Graham had 17 and Jerrod Samuels added 11 to pace the Vikings offensively.
Sophomore forward Al Lee led the Rams with 16 points on a night where he knocked down 4 of 5 free throws and Peoples had 14 including a trio of 3-point baskets.
In addition, to the loss, there was more bad news in the Reidsville camp with junior guard Jerrell Wilson going down with a broken fibula, in all likelihood, ending his season.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (0-1) will travel to take on cross-county rival Rockingham (0-3, 1-7) next Tuesday in Wentworth. North Forsyth (2-0, 4-5) will host a holiday tournament beginning next Monday against an opponent yet to be determined.
BOX SCORE
N 12 22 11 18 63
R 12 15 13 18 58