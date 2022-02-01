North Forsyth rallies to notch regular season sweep of Morehead

EDEN – In a crucial 2A Conference 34 matchup, North Forsyth rallied from 14 points down to emerge with a 63-55 win over Morehead to close out the sweep of the regular season series Monday night.

Balanced scoring, with four Vikings players tallying double-figures, proved to be difficult to counter.

Morehead guard Makel Smith was virtually unstoppable in the early going however. Four-consecutive steals resulted in points on the other end. He followed that up with an off-balance jumper for an old-fashioned and-one which propelled the Panthers to an 18-7 first quarter lead.

Smith scored again on the first possession of the second frame and Hayden Friese added three buckets in the post to get things rolling once again. In addition, Lucas Lynn knocked down a pair of 3-pointers followed by a contested layup by Smith which put MHS in control with a 26-12 lead.

North Forsyth didn’t fold however, beginning with a layup by Jamari Hauser, followed by a put-back bucket by Askia Smith. Moments later, a breakaway dunk by Hauser continued the rally that closed out the half with the Panthers still up front 35-27.