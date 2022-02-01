North Forsyth rallies to notch regular season sweep of Morehead

EDEN – In a crucial 2A Conference 34 matchup, North Forsyth rallied from 14 points down to emerge with a 63-55 win over Morehead to close out the sweep of the regular season series Monday night.
Balanced scoring, with four Vikings players tallying double-figures, proved to be difficult to counter.
Morehead guard Makel Smith was virtually unstoppable in the early going however. Four-consecutive steals resulted in points on the other end. He followed that up with an off-balance jumper for an old-fashioned and-one which propelled the Panthers to an 18-7 first quarter lead.
Smith scored again on the first possession of the second frame and Hayden Friese added three buckets in the post to get things rolling once again. In addition, Lucas Lynn knocked down a pair of 3-pointers followed by a contested layup by Smith which put MHS in control with a 26-12 lead.
North Forsyth didn’t fold however, beginning with a layup by Jamari Hauser, followed by a put-back bucket by Askia Smith. Moments later, a breakaway dunk by Hauser continued the rally that closed out the half with the Panthers still up front 35-27.
The Vikings continued to chip away at the lead in the third as Covington heated up on the free throw line on consecutive trips down the court, then a 3-pointer by Nasir Graham tied the game at 44-44 with 26 second to go in the third quarter.
Morehead once again took over courtesy of a free throw by Smith which gave the Panthers a 45-44 lead entering the final frame.
Covington scored early in the fourth quarter for North Forsyth’s first lead of the game at 46-45, but Makel Smith countered with a 3-pointer to put MHS back on top.
A pair of 3-pointers by Askia Smith gave his team a lift and Covington’s proficiency at the line continued as the Vikings closed out the win in a tense battle down the stretch.
Covington led the Vikings with 17 points, including shooting 12 of 16 free throws, the majority of which he hit in the second half.
Graham tallied 19 points, 8 in the second quarter alone, while Hauser added 12 and Askia Smith had 11 including three 3-pointers.
Makel Smith led the Panthers with a game-high 25 points, 14 of which came in the opening frame.
Lynn knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 15 for the game and Friese added 8 to pace the MHS offense.
Problem was though, the rest of the Panthers roster tallied just 7 points - and part of that was likely due to North Forsyth’s length and size advantage which cut down on MHS opportunities inside the perimeter.